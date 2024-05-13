What the papers say – May 13

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

What the papers say – May 13

By Press Association
What the papers say – May 13

Previews of a speech by Rishi Sunak feature heavily on the front pages of Monday’s newspapers.

The Daily Telegraph says the Prime Minister will “kickstart his general election campaign” by setting out his vision for the next five years, which he describes as the “most dangerous and yet most transformational” time in the country’s history.

His warning of a “dangerous era” which will see changes in “almost every aspect” of our lives also features on the front of the Daily Mail, while the Daily Express says Mr Sunak will outline “stark choices” facing the country.

The Daily Mirror also focuses on Mr Sunak, telling him to get his own house in order. It says four Conservative MPs face questions over tax on house sales after pressure on deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner.

Labour is on the front of The Guardian, with Trades Union Congress president Matt Wrack criticising the party’s decision to welcome former Tory MP Natalie Elphicke.

The Metro turns its attention to former blood plasma patients who it says were “treated like lab chimps.”

Health is also the topic of The Times, which says the UK’s obesity crisis is fuelling a sicknote culture.

The i says millions of people are facing repayments into retirements due to 40-year mortgages.

At the same time, The Independent calls for a review of Imprisonment for Public Protection orders as it focuses on the case of a father jailed for 12 years for stealing a mobile phone.

China has started a sale of long-dated bonds in a bid to stimulate the economy, according to the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star looks forward to a week of sunshine.