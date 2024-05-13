Plane touches down safely without landing gear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Plane touches down safely without landing gear

By Press Association
In this image taken from video, passengers alight after a light plane with three people aboard landed safely without landing gear at Newcastle Airport, Australia (Channel 10 via AP)
In this image taken from video, passengers alight after a light plane with three people aboard landed safely without landing gear at Newcastle Airport, Australia (Channel 10 via AP)

A pilot in Australia has landed after a mechanical failure left the plane he was flying without working landing equipment.

The light plane had three people on board the plane, which remained in the sky for almost three hours until fuel ran out.

The twin-turboprop Beechcraft Super King Air plane had taken off from Newcastle airport, north of Sydney, runway for a 112-mile flight north to Port Macquarie.

New South Wales Police said the pilot – a 53-year-old man from Queensland – raised the alarm about 9.30am on Monday.

They said the plane spent three hours in the sky as fuel burned out to reduce the chance of explosion.

A NSW Police spokesman said the plane landed on the tarmac without incident, praising the pilot for executing a “textbook” wheels-up landing.

More than a dozen fire, police, state emergency service and ambulance crews were on the scene, while an operations room was set up at the adjoining Williamtown Royal Australian Air Force base.

No passengers needed treatment after the flight.

Superintendent Wayne Humphrey of NSW Police said: “They got out of the plane themselves.

“It was great work by the pilot, to be honest.”