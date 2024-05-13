Taylor Swift dubs Tortured Poets section of Eras tour Female Rage The Musical

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taylor Swift dubs Tortured Poets section of Eras tour Female Rage The Musical

By Press Association
Taylor Swift (Ian West/PA)
Taylor Swift (Ian West/PA)

Taylor Swift has dubbed the section of her juggernaut Eras tour dedicated to her new album Female Rage The Musical.

The pop superstar has added a raft of songs from her latest offering The Tortured Poets Department to her world tour, which will arrive in the UK next month.

They include But Daddy I Love Him, Down Bad, Fortnight, The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived and I Can Do It With A Broken Heart, which are widely interpreted to be about her rumoured romance with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

Fans have compared some of the staging from numbers in this section of the show to performances by the British singer, including Swift’s theatrics in the transition to I Can Do It With A Broken Heart, which sees her flopping around as she flops to the floor and is carried on to a sofa before she is propped up and dressed to go on stage.

The use of marching drummers and a salute during The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived also bear a striking similarity to videos of a Healy performance.

Sharing a string of photos from the new section of the tour, which sees Swift perform songs from her vast back catalogue, she wrote: “This post is dedicated to the new Tortured Poets section of the Eras Tour (aka Female Rage The Musical!) and everyone who made these memories so magical.

“To my crew, fellow performers, and band who worked tirelessly in their break to concoct this surprise for you – but mostly for the fans in Paris.

“I’m so thankful that it was you we got to show this to for the first time because you gave us so much excitement, passion, and love. I’m SO fired up to play this for every crowd on the tour. See you very soon, Stockholm!”

Swift has completed four dates at the La Defense Arena in Paris and will travel to Stockholm in Sweden on Friday.

These shows were her first live performances since she released Tortured Poets last month and speculation was rife over whether she would add songs from the record to the set list.

She arrives in the UK on June 7 for three nights at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh before three nights at Wembley starting on June 21.

Swift is well known for settling scores with her ex-partners through her music, with former flames Harry Styles, John Mayer, Joe Jonas, Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston among those thought to be referred to in her songs.