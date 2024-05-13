Researchers welcome approval of new treatment for asthma

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Researchers welcome approval of new treatment for asthma

Press Association
The Scottish Medicines Consortium has announced decisions on two medicines (PA)

Researchers have welcomed the acceptance of a new treatment for asthma for use on the NHS in Scotland.

The Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) has accepted budesonide/formoterol, which has been given the brand name Symbicort Turbohaler, for treating mild asthma in patients aged 12 and over.

The combination treatment targets airway inflammation and relaxes the airways, officials said.

It is the first inhaler in mild asthma with a marketing authorisation containing both an inhaled corticosteroid and a beta-2 adrenoceptor agonist which has rapid and long-lasting effects.

Asthma is believed to affect two out of 10 people in Scotland and it is estimated around 210,000 patients could be eligible for the new treatment.

SMC vice chairman Dr Robert Peel said: “We are pleased to be able to accept Symbicort Turbohaler for use by NHS Scotland. It is the first combination reliever therapy for mild asthma.

“Patients with mild asthma are still at risk of asthma attacks which are driven by airway inflammation.

“This combination treatment targets both airway inflammation and relaxes the airways, and will be welcomed by patients and clinicians alike.”

Dr Brian Lipworth, of the Scottish Centre for Respiratory Research at Ninewells Hospital, University of Dundee, said: “The SMC’s decision is based on robust data from four different clinical trials demonstrating that Symbicort Turbohaler effectively targets airway inflammation and also delivers rapid, long-acting relaxation of the airway.

“Even people with mild asthma are at risk of a severe asthma attack, which can be life-threatening.

“By providing patients in Scotland with an innovative new treatment option for mild asthma, we can alleviate the disease burden by reducing patients’ risk of having a severe asthma attack and reduce the environmental impact, given that a patient whose asthma is well-controlled has a lower carbon footprint, thereby optimising best practice in asthma care.”

The SMC chose not to recommend ruxolitinib cream, or Opzelura, for the treatment of vitiligo, a condition which causes patches of skin to lose colour, in its latest round of decisions.

Dr Peel said: “The committee was not able to accept ruxolitinib cream for the treatment of vitiligo due to uncertainties in the evidence provided.

“We would welcome a resubmission from the company.”

Joseph Carter, Head of Asthma and Lung UK Scotland, said: “We welcome the news from the SMC that Symbicort can now be prescribed to people with asthma in Scotland.

“The approval of Symbicort, a combination asthma inhaler that contains an inhaled corticosteroid and a long-acting bronchodilator, demonstrates a new use for previously available asthma medication.

“Evidence shows that people with mild asthma could be prescribed a Symbicort inhaler, without needing to be prescribed a separate reliever and a preventer inhaler first.

“We know that for most people asthma symptoms and asthma attacks are set off by inflammation in the airways of the lung.

“Although reliever inhalers (typically blue) do help hide the symptoms for a short time, they do not treat the inflammation that causes the symptoms in the first place. A low preventer dose of inhaled corticosteroid helps dampen down the inflammation and makes symptoms and asthma attacks less likely.

“This type of inhaler won’t be suitable for everyone but it’s a significant change that we hope will improve the lives of people with asthma in Scotland.”