German ex-leader Angela Merkel’s memoirs to be published in November

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

German ex-leader Angela Merkel’s memoirs to be published in November

By Press Association
Angela Merkel (Michael Sohn/AP)
Angela Merkel (Michael Sohn/AP)

Former German chancellor Angela Merkel’s memoirs will be released in late November, nearly three years after the end of her 16-year tenure at the helm of one of Europe’s biggest powers, her publisher said.

The roughly 700-page volume, titled Freiheit (Freedom), will be published on November 26, publisher Kiepenheuer & Witsch announced.

The 69-year-old co-wrote the book with her longtime assistant and adviser Beate Baumann.

Mrs Merkel, a former scientist who grew up in communist East Germany, became Germany’s first female chancellor on November 22 2005.

She steered Germany through a succession of crises including the global financial crisis, Europe’s debt and migration crises and the coronavirus pandemic.

The publisher quoted Mrs Merkel in a statement as saying that “for me, freedom is not stopping learning, not having to stand still but being able to go further, even after leaving politics”.

The company said the book will appear “worldwide in over 30 countries” but did not elaborate.

Mrs Merkel has generally kept a low profile since handing over to current Chancellor Olaf Scholz in December 2021.

She has stayed out of the political fray and away from events of her centre-right party, the Christian Democratic Union.

Mrs Merkel was named The World’s Most Powerful Woman by Forbes magazine for 10 years in a row, and was seen as a powerful defender of liberal values in the West and a role model for girls.

Angela Merkel, left, and Beate Baumann in 2006
Angela Merkel and Beate Baumann in 2006 (Markus Schreiber/AP)

But her record has faced criticism as well since she stepped down, notably her approach to Ukraine and Russia.

Mrs Merkel has defended her actions, saying months after Russia launched its full-scale invasion that a much-criticised 2015 peace deal for eastern Ukraine bought Kyiv precious time and she will not apologise for her diplomatic efforts.

She has also defended her government’s decisions to buy large quantities of natural gas from Russia, which cut off supplies in 2022.