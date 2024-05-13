Pep Guardiola: Man City will not win Premier League if they do not beat Spurs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Pep Guardiola: Man City will not win Premier League if they do not beat Spurs

By Press Association
Pep Guardiola’s side have two league games remaining (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Pep Guardiola’s side have two league games remaining (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insists winning is their only option at Tottenham as they seek to reclaim the advantage in the final week of the Premier League title race.

The trip to north London, where City have lost in their last four Premier League visits, offers the opportunity to open up a two-point gap over Arsenal at the top of the table heading into Sunday’s conclusion and keep hopes of an unprecedented fourth successive title in their hands.

A comparison of the two clubs’ recent form – City have won seven in a row and not lost in the league since early December while Spurs’ victory over Burnley on Saturday was their first in five outings – seemingly points to only one outcome.

But Guardiola said the game was not without jeopardy.

“It’s obvious. We have just one option: win the game. We travel for that,” he said.

“I felt from what happened in the past with the way we were playing against Liverpool (in their epic title races) I said ‘Either we win, win, win or it will be over’.

“I had the feeling to beat Arsenal is so difficult because they make very good things in all departments and are difficult to beat so if we have the chance for it to depend on us we have to use it.

Manchester City
Manchester City have lost in their last four Premier League visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (John Walton/PA)

“I have a theory as a manager that what we did yesterday is over. The mindset is easy because if we don’t win, we don’t win the Premier League. We have the last chance away to give the chance at home (to West Ham on the final day).”

Guardiola brushed off their previous problems at the Tottenham stadium and stressed the chance to make history would not make things any more difficult for his side, considering the experience they have garnered from three successive title wins and being pushed to the line by Liverpool a couple of times previously.

“Many times we have played really good and not been able to score and win the games,” he added.

“You have to do something special, exceptional, and it has never happened in the Premier League we have to do it this time.

“Now is the time to do it otherwise Arsenal will be champions.

“The right tension and focus has to be there. If we play these games relaxed, it’s a big problem.”

Winger Jack Grealish has returned from illness while defender Nathan Ake, whose foot is not serious according to Guardiola, will be tested in training to see whether he is fit enough to return.