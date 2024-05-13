Hunting may have helped humans become long-distance runners – scientists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Hunting may have helped humans become long-distance runners – scientists

By Press Association
Research suggests endurance pursuits for prey was not as rare in hunter-gather societies as previously thought (Aleksei Gorodenkov/Alamy Stock Photo)
Research suggests endurance pursuits for prey was not as rare in hunter-gather societies as previously thought (Aleksei Gorodenkov/Alamy Stock Photo)

Scientists say they have uncovered yet more evidence that suggests hunting may have helped humans become long-distance runners millions of years ago.

New research shows endurance pursuits for prey was not as rare in hunter-gatherer societies as previously thought.

Anthropologists said they found literature dating back to the early 1500s that suggest slow-paced, long-distance running was seen as an efficient way to capture animals such as wildebeest, deer, antelope and bison for food.

The team said its findings, published in the journal Nature Human Behaviour, challenge the view that lengthy hunting pursuits would have been physically costly because of the toll it takes on the human body.

Eugene Morin, a professor in the department of anthropology at Trent University in Canada, said this belief stems from a “cultural bias” amongst Westerners who tend to see running “as arduous, costly, and challenging”.

He told the PA news agency: “Westerners, being more sedentary, are generally not as fit as the Natives (indigenous people who descended from the earliest inhabitants of a country), and for this reason, probably consider endurance running as more challenging than people who run frequently.”

The findings also suggest snowy or harsh winter conditions would not put off human ancestors from endurance pursuits and may have been as efficient as other methods of catching prey such as chance encounter, snaring or ambushing, the researchers said.

Documented observations from 272 locations around the world show endurance pursuits would have been a commonly-used strategy, particularly when competing with other predators, the researchers said.

Prof Morin said: “We were able to show that running, or a mix of running and walking, can be efficient, and it was a global practice by foragers prior to the modern era.

“Endurance pursuits would have provided hominins (humans as well as extinct ancestors and close relatives of humans) with an evolutionary advantage while competing with carnivores for game.”

For the study, Prof Morin and his colleague Bruce Winterhalder, professor of anthropology and ecology at the University of California, Davis, reviewed nearly 400 cases looking at the potential role of hunting by endurance running.

It included first-hand accounts from different nomadic groups such as the Evenki people in Siberia, the Innu in Canada, the Apache in the US, the Mbuti in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Pitjantjatjara in Australia, the Innuit in Alaska, and many more.

Documents show some running pursuits were greater than 100km.

Prof Morin told PA: “We were struck by the number of cases we were finding and by their wide range of ecological contexts, with examples including the Canadian tundra and the mountains of Hawaii.

“The few instances known to us before this work occurred in open, hot and typically arid plains.

“We have been impressed with evidence we found for those environments, but also by the many instances where these pursuits occurred in forest and snow-covered habitats outside of the tropics.

“This opens the possibility of endurance pursuits by hominins in Europe and northern Asia, and in winter conditions.”

Prof Morin said the findings support a theory known as endurance running hypothesis, which proposes humans evolved to run long distances to hunt for prey around two million years ago.

He said: “Unlike other mammals, including other primates such as chimpanzees, humans can sweat profusely and have lower limb muscles evolved for stamina rather than power.

“It suggests that this hunting tactic has considerable antiquity.”

Prof Morin said the practice largely disappeared with the introduction of rifles and the widespread use of horses as well as hunting dogs.

Colonial disruptions of traditional societies may have also contributed to the decline of endurance pursuits, he added.