No ‘specific isolation facilities’ in Northern Ireland at pandemic outbreak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

No ‘specific isolation facilities’ in Northern Ireland at pandemic outbreak

By Press Association
(Leon Farrell/Rolling News/PA)
(Leon Farrell/Rolling News/PA)

There were no specific isolation facilities available in Northern Ireland at the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, documents have revealed.

The Department of Health sought help to find suitable premises to be used for isolation during a meeting in February 2020.

Those attending the meeting were asked to come forward with suitable premises in their sectors by the end of the month.

A briefing document was published on the UK Covid-19 Inquiry website on Monday evening, titled Minutes of the CCG (clinical commissioning groups) Meeting, regarding identification of isolation facilities, legislation, excess deaths and storage, and readiness, dated February 20 2020.

Covid-19 pandemic inquiry
Robin Swann (Liam McBurney/PA)

It came during the final week of the inquiry’s three weeks of sittings in Belfast.

The document also says officials from the Department for the Economy were concerned that the proposed Coronavirus Bill did not address the “lack of powers” that further education and higher education had to close colleges.

It said this was in contrast to the Department of Education which could close primary and secondary schools.

The document says the Department of Justice’s Excess Deaths Working Group was continuing to consider options for body storage as a priority.

It adds that as part of plans to prepare for Covid-19, all organisations were to review business continuity plans in light of “reasonable worst case parameters”.

The documents were released after health minister Robin Swann appeared at the Covid-19 Inquiry in Belfast on Monday.