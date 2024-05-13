OpenAI rival Anthropic launches AI assistant Claude in European Union

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

OpenAI rival Anthropic launches AI assistant Claude in European Union

By Press Association
Claude was developed by Amazon-backed start-up Anthropic (Alamy/PA)
Claude was developed by Amazon-backed start-up Anthropic (Alamy/PA)

ChatGPT rival Claude is now available in the European Union.

Claude, developed by Amazon-backed start-up Anthropic, is an AI assistant that is able to perform tasks on behalf of users such as writing essays or summarising information.

Considered one of OpenAI’s major rivals in the generative AI space, Anthropic claims that Claude is “designed to be as trustworthy as it is capable”.

The company says it has dedicated teams that track and mitigate risks including misinformation, bias, election interference and national security threats.

AI chatbot eye problem assessing
Anthropic is considered to be one of OpenAI’s major rivals in the generative AI space (John Walton/PA)

Anthropic has also developed a special method by which to train the AI assistant, called “constitutional AI”.

The method is billed as training Claude to stick to a “constitution” of values, and to avoid doing harm.

Already available in the US and UK, the Claude IOS app, web app and business plan are now available to people and businesses in the EU.

Dario Amodei, chief executive and co-founder at Anthropic, said Claude has been designed with a “strong commitment” to “accuracy, security and privacy”.

“Claude puts users in control and gives them the ability to easily create, iterate and augment their ideas at work and in their daily lives,” he said.

“Millions of people worldwide are already using Claude to do things like accelerate scientific processes, enhance customer service or refine their writing.

“I look forward to seeing what people and businesses across Europe create with Claude.”

Both the web app and the Claude iOS app are available for free.

Claude Pro, a premium version of the web app, is available for 18 euros plus VAT per month, or local currency equivalent.

In March, it was reported that Amazon took a minority stake in Anthropic, agreeing to invest up to four billion dollars (£3.19 billion) in the company.

Under the deal, Anthropic agreed to use AWS as its primary cloud provider, and to use Amazon’s chips to build and train AI models.