Use TikTok to help youngsters avoid obesity, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Use TikTok to help youngsters avoid obesity, study suggests

By Press Association
The most watched video on the account was about semaglutide (PA)
The most watched video on the account was about semaglutide (PA)

Social media apps like TikTok should be used to help teenagers avoid becoming obese, researchers have suggested.

Academics called for “no time to be lost” in harnessing the popularity of the platforms to spread scientific information about nutrition to young people.

The study, which is being presented at the European Congress on Obesity in Venice, was led by Dr Antonella Franceschelli, of Unicamillus International Medical University in Rome.

She said: “The growing obesity epidemic, particularly among young people, represents a global challenge that requires innovative approaches.

“Over 90% of teenagers have at least one social media account and their social media presence continues to grow.

“Food and beverage brands capitalise on this trend by using social media to market their products, including unhealthy ones, to teens.

“But there is also huge potential use social media to disseminate scientific information on obesity and nutrition and support teenagers and young adults in eating healthily.”

For the study, researchers monitored views from a TikTok account run by Dr Franceschelli.

It posted videos about how to manage obesity, including advice on healthy eating and exercise, and information on anti-obesity drugs.

Some 108 videos, posted between September 2021 and February 2024, were analysed.

They were watched 4.6 million times in total, with an average of 42,495 views per video.

Dr Franceschelli added: “We need to find new ways to talk to young people about obesity.

“Social media channels like TikTok offer a unique opportunity to reach them in a fun and creative way and engage them in meaningful discussions about health.”

Videos about anti-obesity drugs were the most popular, the study found.

The most watched video on the account was about semaglutide and was viewed almost one million times.

Dr Franceschelli said using TikTok to address obesity could also help tackle stigma.

“By creating an online community of support and sharing success stories and personal experiences, it is possible to promote a culture of acceptance and support for those struggling with their weight,” she added.

“There is no time to be lost in harnessing this potential.”

In October, figures from the National Child Measurement Programme, which is overseen by the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID), showed a fall in obesity rates among four and five year olds in England.

Some 9.2% of reception age children were recorded as being obese in 2022/23, down from 10.1% 12 months earlier.

It is one of the lowest levels recorded for the age group since 2006/07.

Obesity rates in year six children, aged 10 and 11, were 22.7%, down from 23.4% a year earlier.