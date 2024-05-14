Google I/O: Tech conference expected to be dominated by AI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Google I/O: Tech conference expected to be dominated by AI

By Press Association
Google is expected to unveil a string of AI features at its annual developer conference (Yui Mok/PA)
Google is expected to unveil a string of new artificial intelligence-powered features when it opens its annual developer conference later on Tuesday.

Google I/O is the traditional launch point for major updates to the technology giant’s key products and services – including Search, Maps, YouTube and the Android software that powers many smartphones and tablets.

This year’s event in California is widely expected to see the company talk at length about how it is integrating generative AI into its products, having launched its revamped AI chatbot, Gemini, earlier this year.

In April, Google announced it had launched an experiment in the UK to test using generative AI to respond to some search queries, with the responses from Google’s chatbot showing up alongside the traditional search results and web links.

This is one of a number of AI-powered features the tech giant has been testing and could be given a wider rollout during I/O.

New Google products
Reports suggest that Google is preparing to launch a new digital assistant on its Pixel smartphones at the I/O event alongside a preview of its next flagship device (Google/PA)

There have also been reports that Google could be planning to introduce a new digital assistant at the heart of its Pixel smartphones.

It has been suggested that any new assistant would have multimodal capabilities, meaning it is able to process, understand and respond to text, images and audio around one subject as they are fed to it.

Elsewhere, Google could use the event to preview its next flagship Pixel smartphone, which is due in the autumn, as well as other parts of its hardware line-up, including tablets and smart home hubs.

The announcements come as a new wave of innovation is expected around generative AI, particularly from the world’s biggest tech firms. Microsoft has its own developer conference next week and Apple’s follows in early June, with both also expected to heavily focus on their development and integration of generative AI tools.

It comes as questions and concerns remain around how to best regulate the rapidly evolving technology.

Conservative peer Lord Holmes of Richmond has tabled proposals to create a central AI regulator in the UK.

Currently, the Government has proposed that existing regulators take on the role of monitoring AI use within their own sectors rather than creating a new, central regulator dedicated to the emerging technology.

In February, it announced that more than £100 million will be spent preparing the UK to regulate AI and use the technology safely, including helping to prepare and upskill regulators across different sectors.

However, critics have warned this setup could struggle to keep up with the pace of change within the technology and leave regulatory gaps.