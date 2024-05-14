Modi files nomination to run for third term as PM in India’s general election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Modi files nomination to run for third term as PM in India’s general election

By Press Association
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi prays at Kashi Vishwanath Temple after a roadshow in Varanasi, India (Rajesh Kumar/AP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has filed his nomination to run for a third term in India’s general election in the northern city of Varanasi.

Mr Modi hopes to retain his seat in the holy Hindu city, his constituency, from where he ran and won, first in 2014 and then again in 2019.

India’s gigantic, six-week long general election began in April, with voting set to go on until June 1 before votes are counted on June 4.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath, chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, greet supporters during a roadshow in Varanasi (Rajesh Kumar/AP)

Nearly 970 million people are eligible to vote, making it the world’s largest democratic election.

Most polls show Mr Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party are leading in the race for seats in the lower house of parliament over their main challenger, a broad opposition alliance led by the Indian National Congress and powerful regional parties.

The alliance has not yet announced its candidate for prime minister.

Mr Modi is considered a champion of the country’s Hindu majority, who make up 80% of India’s 1.4 billion population.

He has overseen rapid economic growth during his 10 years in power and his supporters credit him with improving India’s global standing.

But critics say he’s also undermined India’s democracy and its status as a secular nation with attacks by Hindu nationalists against the country’s minorities, and a shrinking space for dissent and free media.

Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party participate in a roadshow by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi (Rajesh Kumar/AP)

His political opponents have raised questions over his government’s economic record, pointing to high unemployment and inflation despite strong growth.

Ahead of filing his nomination, Mr Modi led a roadshow in the city on Monday, drawing thousands of supporters.

They cheered “Hail Modi!” as his car made its way through the streets, where BJP supporters wearing saffron caps and waving party flags greeted him.

Rose petals rained down on the prime minister as he smiled at the crowds.

Some onlookers were perched atop buildings to catch a glimpse of the procession.

The constituency of Varanasi, with around 1.7 million voters, will go to the polls on June 1.

Mr Modi, who is expected to hold on to his seat, is up against Ajai Rai, who is representing the regional Samajwadi Party, which is in alliance with the opposition Congress party in the state.

Also in the fray is Athar Jamal Lari from the Bahujan Samaj Party.

The holy city is located on the banks of the revered Ganges River and is part of Uttar Pradesh state, India’s most populous, with around 200 million people.

It is an especially crucial state in Indian elections as it sends the largest number of MPs to Parliament, and has voted for Modi’s BJP in the last two elections.