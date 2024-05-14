Kelly Clarkson denies Ozempic use but confirms she takes weight loss medication

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kelly Clarkson denies Ozempic use but confirms she takes weight loss medication

By Press Association
Kelly Clarkson (Anthony Behar/PA)
Kelly Clarkson (Anthony Behar/PA)

Kelly Clarkson has confirmed she has been taking weight loss medication, but denied it is the high profile drug Ozempic.

The American Idol winner – best known for hits including Since U Been Gone, Miss Independent, Stronger and Because Of You – said she started taking the medication on the advice of her doctor.

Speaking on her talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 42-year-old interviewed Sister Act star Whoopi Goldberg and they both discussed their recent weight loss.

After Clarkson told Goldberg, 68, how young she looked, Goldberg replied: “First of all, it’s all the weight I’ve lost. I’ve lost almost two people.

“I am doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help, and it’s been really good for me.”

Clarkson said she too had also lost “a lot” of weight, adding: “Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too because my bloodwork got so bad.

“I didn’t plan to talk about this but I didn’t see it.”

She added: “My doctor chased me for two years, and I was like, ‘No, I’m afraid of it. I already have thyroid problems.’ Everybody thinks it’s Ozempic, but it’s not. It’s something else.”

Clarkson explained her medication is “something that aids in helping break down the sugar because my body doesn’t do it right”.

She added: “I was never insecure about it (her weight), I was happy. People assume she must have been miserable but I was not.”

Capital FM Summertime Ball 2015 – London
Kelly Clarkson said she was not unhappy when she was heavier (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Ozempic can only be prescribed for patients with type 2 diabetes and is not licensed as a weight-loss drug in the UK or the US, although the UK government acknowledges: “It is not authorised for weight-loss, but it is used off-label for that purpose.”

A recent study found anti-obesity jabs could reduce the risk of heart attacks, strokes or heart failure in obese people regardless of the amount of weight they lose while on the drug.

Oprah Winfrey, Amy Schumer and Chelsea Handler are among the stars who have admitted taking Ozempic or other weight loss drugs.