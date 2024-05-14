Hainault victim’s family thanks public for £150k to pay for ‘new family home’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hainault victim’s family thanks public for £150k to pay for ‘new family home’

By Press Association
Daniel Anjorin (Met Police/PA)
Daniel Anjorin (Met Police/PA)

The family of the teenager who died in a sword attack in east London two weeks ago has thanked the public for donations that will pay for a new family home.

Daniel Anjorin, 14, died near his home as he walked to school in Hainault on April 30 in an attack which also left four people injured – including two police officers.

A Go Fund Me page set up in Daniel’s honour on behalf of Grace Anjorin has so far received more than £150,000.

Hainault incident
Floral tributes at the end of Laing Close near the scene in Hainault (Lucy North/PA)

A message from “Mr and Mrs Anjorin and family” posted on the page has thanked the community for its emotional and financial support.

“In the wake of our son Daniel’s tragic death we wish to thank you for your support which has been a source of comfort and strength to our family”, they said, adding: “We deeply appreciate your generous donation.”

The family said Daniel’s funeral would be held on May 17.

They added: “Due to the trauma of Daniel’s death particularly on his siblings we have decided to use the donation provided towards establishing a new family home.

“This home will not only provide a place of solace and gathering for our family but will also stand as a lasting tribute to Daniel’s legacy.”

Hainault incident
Monzo appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Marcus Arduini Monzo, 36, a dual Spanish-Brazilian national living in Newham, east London, has been charged with Daniel’s murder, two counts of attempted murder and two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was also charged with aggravated burglary and possession of a bladed article.

In a statement issued by the Metropolitan Police, the family previously said: “We as a family are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Daniel.

“It is difficult for us at this time to process what has happened to him and that he will never come home. Daniel had left the house for school and then he was gone.

“Our children have lost their loving and precious brother and we have lost the most loved and amazing son.”

The family also sent “best wishes” to the other victims of the attack, thanked the local community for its support, and asked for privacy.