Grandmother suffered fatal stab wounds in bus stop attack, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Grandmother suffered fatal stab wounds in bus stop attack, court told

By Press Association
Anita Mukhey died on May 9 (/PA)
Anita Mukhey died on May 9 (/PA)

A man has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of fatally stabbing a grandmother in the chest and neck as she waited at a bus stop.

Medical secretary Anita Mukhey, 66, allegedly sustained multiple knife wounds after being slapped, punched and shaken by her attacker, the Old Bailey has heard.

The incident began at about 11.46am on May 9 at the Burnt Oak Broadway stop in Edgware, north London, and was witnessed by members of the public.

It is alleged that a man had approached the victim and had a brief exchange with her before he slapped her face several times and punched her.

When she tried to get away, it is claimed that he was seen to grab her and hold her “like a rag doll”, shaking her about.

The attacker then allegedly produced a knife and stabbed her a number of times as members of the public shouted at him to stop.

Mrs Mukhey collapsed into the road and emergency services were called.

There were attempts to resuscitate her but she died at the scene at 12.22pm.

A preliminary cause of death was found to be sharp force injuries to the front of the chest and neck, prosecutor Philip McGhee said.

Jalal Debella, 22, was arrested later that afternoon in his room at accommodation in Colindale, north-west London.

He was charged with murder and having an offensive weapon in public, namely a knife.

On Tuesday, Debella appeared by video link from Wormwood Scrubs for a hearing at the Old Bailey.

Judge Angela Raffferty KC set a plea hearing for August 6.

Debella, who spoke only to confirm his identity, was remanded in custody.

Previously, the victim’s family said in a statement: “Anita Mukhey, 66 years old, was a married mother and grandmother devoted to her family, who also worked part-time in the NHS as a medical secretary.

“The family ask for privacy at this difficult time.”