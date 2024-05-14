Ireland to raise smoking age to 21 under Government plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Ireland to raise smoking age to 21 under Government plan

By Press Association
Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly (Brian Lawless/PA)
Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland will raise the minimum age for the purchase of cigarettes to 21, according to plans approved by Cabinet.

It would make Ireland the first country in the EU to take the measure.

It comes 20 years after Ireland became the first country in the world to ban smoking in workplaces, including pubs and restaurants.

Currently, 18% of the population over the age of 15 are smokers.

The new proposal is designed to reduce Ireland’s adult smoking rate to less than 5%

Smoking and exposure to second-hand smoke kills an estimated 4,500 people a year in Ireland.

The Government said evidence shows that people are at high risk of becoming smokers between the ages of 18 and 21.

It added that raising the minimum purchasing age will make it harder for young people to access tobacco products through direct and proxy buys as well as social sources.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said it was a “tough” measure, adding: “The health impacts of tobacco smoking are immense and require tough responses.”

Health officials said smoking causes 13% of all cancers and contributes to many preventable illnesses including respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, eye diseases, diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis.

It is also responsible for 5% of hospital inpatient admissions, while the financial loss caused by smoking is estimated at 10.6 billion euro annually.

Chief Medical Officer Professor Breda Smyth said: “Our smoking rates are still unacceptably high, so I am delighted that we are progressing a strong population protection measure that will help bring us closer to the goal of a tobacco-free Ireland.”

The Bill will provide that the prohibition on tobacco product sales will not apply to those who are currently between the ages of 18 and 20.

The proposed legislation will not impact the minimum legal age of sale of nicotine-inhaling products or vapes.

Since December, the sale of vapes to under 18s has been banned. There is currently no proposal to extend this ban to the age of 21.

The Government said preliminary legal advice suggests Ireland cannot pursue a “smokefree-generation” policy as has been suggested in other jurisdictions because of the EU’s single market rules and Tobacco Products Directive.