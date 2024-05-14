Four-day festival to transform London ahead of Champions League final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four-day festival to transform London ahead of Champions League final

By Press Association
The Uefa Champions League final takes place at Wembley Stadium on June 1 (Richard Sellers/PA)
Sadiq Khan has labelled London the “sporting capital of the world” as he announced a four-day festival to run alongside the Champions League final.

The Uefa Champions League Festival will transform London as it prepares to host European football’s biggest game for a record eighth time.

Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid will face off at Wembley on June 1, with the four-day family-friendly event taking place across five central London locations between May 30 and June 2.

Festivities will kick off in Trafalgar Square as the Mayor welcomes the Uefa Champions League trophy to the capital. The square will then become a hub of family activities culminating in a DJ set by dance group Faithless.

Eid in the Square 2024
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan announced a four-day festival in London to mark the Champions League final (Yui Mok/PA)

This will be followed with an exclusive headline performance by Hackney’s Rudimental at the square on Friday night. The show will be powered by the movement of dancing fans through a ‘kinetic dancefloor’.

The festival will also be at Regent Street on Thursday and Friday, with a two-day takeover seeing the thoroughfare from Oxford Circus to Piccadilly Circus pedestrianised. Fans will have the opportunity to take part in a range of activities, including penalty shootout challenges.

A legends’ tournament will see Champions League royalty showcase their skills in a five-a-side tournament at Somerset House on Friday and Saturday. The line-up is yet to be revealed, but organisers say it will bring together legends from around the world.

The Uefa Champions Pitch will also host community groups and schools from across London, offering them an opportunity to join in the celebrations.

Visitors to Potters Fields Park, next to Tower Bridge, will also be greeted by a large inflatable Champions League trophy, with interactive installations and a range of activities continuing along the South Bank.

Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “London is the sporting capital of the world and so it’s fitting that we are hosting the Uefa Champions League final.

“I am proud that Europe’s biggest match will take place in London and delighted that thousands of Londoners and visitors will be able to experience the thrill of this special competition through the Uefa Champions Festival.

“This is the start of an incredible sporting summer for London and a key part of our work to build a better London for everyone.”

Theodore Theodoridis, Uefa general secretary, said: “We look forward to welcoming everyone to the Uefa Champions Festival, right in the heart of central London, as we celebrate the end of another fantastic football season and crown the next Uefa Champions League winner.

“Festivalgoers will enjoy a wide array of family-friendly entertainment, creating memories that will last a lifetime ahead of what is sure to be another epic encounter at the iconic Wembley Stadium.”

Sports minister Stuart Andrew said: “The Uefa Champions League final is a special moment in the sporting calendar, and I am delighted Wembley is playing host to Europe’s premier club football teams.

“The UK has a brilliant track record of hosting some of the world’s biggest sporting competitions, and the Champions Festival will see London coming alive for a four-day, family-friendly festival of fun.”

The Metropolitan Police have urged visitors to central London throughout the week to plan ahead and Transport for London has advised that public transport will likely be very busy on June 1, particularly the Jubilee and Metropolitan lines.