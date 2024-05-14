Men appear in court accused of IS-style terror plot against Jewish community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Men appear in court accused of IS-style terror plot against Jewish community

By Press Association
Walid Saadaoui, Bilel Saadaoui and Amar Hussein appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Yui Mok/PA)
Walid Saadaoui, Bilel Saadaoui and Amar Hussein appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Yui Mok/PA)

Two men who allegedly plotted to carry out an Islamic State-inspired gun attack against the Jewish community have appeared in court.

Walid Saadaoui, 36, of Crankwood Road, Abram, and Amar Hussein, 50, of no fixed abode, are accused of plotting a terror attack designed to cause “multiple fatalities using automatic weapons” in north-west England, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard on Tuesday.

The two men had intended to target “the Jewish community in the North West of England and members of both law enforcement and military” as part of an “Isil or Daesh-inspired terrorist attack”, prosecutors told the court.

Both are charged with the preparation of terrorist acts between December 13 2023 and May 9 2024.

Bilel Saadaoui, 35, of Fairclough Street, Hindley, also appeared before the court accused of making arrangements for Walid Saadaoui – who is his brother – after his death.

He pleaded not guilty to a charge of failing to disclose information about an act of terrorism between the same dates.

The defendants appeared separately in the dock, flanked by police officers and wearing grey sweatshirts.

Hussein, who represented himself and had an interpreter, did not speak to confirm his name, date of birth or address.

The other two men spoke only to confirm their identities.

Angelo Saponiere, defending Bilel Saadaoui, said his client was a “family man” who had not known of the alleged plans.

The men were arrested last week after Greater Manchester Police (GMP) executed four warrants in Bolton, Great Lever, Abram and Hindley.

District Judge Louisa Cieciora remanded all three men into custody to appear at the Old Bailey on May 24.

GMP Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts said the details of the case “will be understandably distressing and likely to have a significant impact on the communities within the Greater Manchester and beyond”.

In a statement, he added: “Everyone should feel safe in our region regardless of their religion or race.

“We have been working closely with community groups and key stakeholders to address concerns and we’ll continue to update them throughout this case.

“Local officers across Greater Manchester will continue to listen and act on concerns alongside partners to protect the public and keep you safe.

“The action we have taken so far follows a long-running and carefully managed investigation, and we do not believe that there is a wider risk to the public connected to this case.

“Should you have any concerns about your safety or any suspicious activity in your area, then I would encourage you to contact the police.”