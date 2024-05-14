From Milan to Los Angeles – Olivier Giroud set for MLS stint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From Milan to Los Angeles – Olivier Giroud set for MLS stint

By Press Association
Olivier Giroud is set to continue his career in the United States (Adam Davy/PA)
Olivier Giroud will join Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC after leaving AC Milan at the end of the season.

The 37-year-old had announced on Monday he was set to end his three-campaign spell at the San Siro, having scored 14 goals in 33 Serie A games so far this term.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea striker joined Milan from the Blues in July 2021 and helped the club win their first league title in 11 years in his debut campaign before reaching the Champions League semi-finals the following season.

France’s all-time top scorer will join up with veteran Les Bleus goalkeeper Hugo Lloris at LAFC, having won the World Cup together in 2018.

“I am delighted and excited to join LAFC,” Giroud said on the MLS club’s website.

“I can’t wait to get to Los Angeles and to play in front of the 3252 and all of the incredible fans.”

France’s Olivier Giroud
Olivier Giroud is France’s all-time leading goalscorer (Martin Rickett/PA)

LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington said: “Olivier has a clear hunger to win, which he has done consistently throughout his club and international career.

“His championship ambition and his qualities as a man and as a player directly align with ours as a club, therefore we believe Olivier will be a great addition as we continue in our pursuit of more trophies.”

Milan have two games to go this term, travelling to Torino on Saturday before Giroud will get the chance to make his farewell appearance at the San Siro against Salernitana.