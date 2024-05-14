Tributes paid to ‘extraordinary’ Royal British Legion president

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes paid to ‘extraordinary’ Royal British Legion president

By Press Association
Sir Clive Johnstone died aged 60 on Sunday (Martin Keene/PA)
Tributes have been paid to Vice Admiral Sir Clive Johnstone following his death at the age of 60.

Sir Clive, who died on Sunday, had been national president of the Royal British Legion (RBL) since May 2023 and addressed the RBL annual conference only a day before his death.

The charity described him as “an extraordinary military leader and person of great integrity and intellect” in a tribute.

“In his short time as RBL national president, Sir Clive made a huge impact, and his loss will be felt across the charity and the Armed Forces community”, the statement continued.

Sir Clive was knighted in the 2019 New Year’s Honours, having served as a vice admiral in the Royal Navy from 2015 until his retirement in 2019.

In 2007, he was made a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) by the late Queen.

Veterans minister Johnny Mercer said the news came as a “shock” in a post on X.

The MP for Plymouth, Moor View said: “I am so sorry to hear this.

“Clive was new to taking the helm at @PoppyLegion and I was excited for his time in office.

“A shock for all – thoughts and prayers with his family.”

Sir Clive was educated at Shrewsbury School before studying anthropology at Durham University and joining the Royal Navy in 1985.

He served as commander of Nato’s Allied Maritime Command (Marcom) until 2019.

First Sea Lord, Admiral Sir Ben Key said he was “deeply saddened” by Sir Clive’s death in a social media post, adding: “He was an outstanding officer and inspirational individual who positively impacted the lives of so many.

“He will be sorely missed. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Founded in the aftermath of the First World War, the Royal British Legion is a charity which supports serving members of the British Armed Forces, military veterans and their families.