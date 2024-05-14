Tributes paid to ‘extraordinary’ Royal British Legion president

Tributes have been paid to Vice Admiral Sir Clive Johnstone following his death at the age of 60.

Sir Clive, who died on Sunday, had been national president of the Royal British Legion (RBL) since May 2023 and addressed the RBL annual conference only a day before his death.

The charity described him as “an extraordinary military leader and person of great integrity and intellect” in a tribute.

“In his short time as RBL national president, Sir Clive made a huge impact, and his loss will be felt across the charity and the Armed Forces community”, the statement continued.

Sir Clive was knighted in the 2019 New Year’s Honours, having served as a vice admiral in the Royal Navy from 2015 until his retirement in 2019.

In 2007, he was made a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) by the late Queen.

I am so sorry to hear this. Clive was new to taking the helm at @PoppyLegion and I was excited for his time in office. A shock for all – thoughts and prayers with his family. https://t.co/Bmhh7Rq7Ao — Rt Hon Johnny Mercer (@JohnnyMercerUK) May 14, 2024

Veterans minister Johnny Mercer said the news came as a “shock” in a post on X.

The MP for Plymouth, Moor View said: “I am so sorry to hear this.

“Clive was new to taking the helm at @PoppyLegion and I was excited for his time in office.

“A shock for all – thoughts and prayers with his family.”

Sir Clive was educated at Shrewsbury School before studying anthropology at Durham University and joining the Royal Navy in 1985.

He served as commander of Nato’s Allied Maritime Command (Marcom) until 2019.

First Sea Lord, Admiral Sir Ben Key said he was “deeply saddened” by Sir Clive’s death in a social media post, adding: “He was an outstanding officer and inspirational individual who positively impacted the lives of so many.

“He will be sorely missed. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Founded in the aftermath of the First World War, the Royal British Legion is a charity which supports serving members of the British Armed Forces, military veterans and their families.