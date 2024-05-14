German court convicts prominent far-right politician of using Nazi slogan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

German court convicts prominent far-right politician of using Nazi slogan

By Press Association
Bjoern Hoecke at his trial at the regional court in Halle, Germany (Ronny Hartmann/Pool Photo via AP)
Bjoern Hoecke at his trial at the regional court in Halle, Germany (Ronny Hartmann/Pool Photo via AP)

A court has convicted one of the best-known figures in the far-right Alternative for Germany party of using a Nazi slogan in a speech and ordered him to pay a fine.

The verdict in Bjorn Hocke’s trial comes months before a regional election in the eastern state of Thuringia in which he plans to run for the governor’s job.

The state court in the eastern city of Halle convicted Hocke of using symbols of an unconstitutional organisation, German news agency dpa reported.

Bjorn Hocke arrives for a session of his trial in court in Halle, eastern Germany
Bjorn Hocke arrives for a session of his trial in court in Halle, eastern Germany (Jens Schlueter/Pool Photo via AP)

It imposed a fine totalling 13,000 euros (£11,175).

The charge can carry a maximum sentence of three years in prison.

Prosecutors had sought a six-month suspended sentence, while defence lawyers argued for acquittal.

The case centred on a speech in Merseburg in May 2021 in which Hocke used the phrase “Everything for Germany!”

Prosecutors contended he was aware of its origin as a slogan of the Nazis’ SA stormtroopers, but Hocke has argued that it is an “everyday saying”.

He said at the trial that he is “completely innocent”.

The former history teacher described himself as a “law-abiding citizen”.

The 52-year-old is an influential figure on the hard right of Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Bjorn Hocke
Bjorn Hocke is an influential figure on the hard right of Alternative for Germany (Jens Schlueter/Pool Photo via AP)

Hocke has led the AfD’s regional branch in Thuringia since 2013, the year the party was founded, and is due to lead its campaign in a state election set for September 1.

He once called the Holocaust memorial in Berlin a “monument of shame” and called for Germany to perform a “180-degree turn” in how it remembers its past.

A party tribunal in 2018 rejected a bid to have him expelled.

Prosecutor Benedikt Bernzen argued in Tuesday’s closing arguments that Hocke had used Nazi vocabulary “strategically and systematically” in the past.

Hocke accused prosecutors of not looking for exonerating circumstances and argued that freedom of opinion is limited in Germany.