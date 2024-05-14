Minutes show Foster saying she ‘can’t stand’ with O’Neill after Storey funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Minutes show Foster saying she ‘can’t stand’ with O’Neill after Storey funeral

By Press Association
Michelle O’Neill speaks at the funeral of IRA figure Bobby Storey (Liam McBurney/PA)
Minutes from a fractious meeting of the Stormont Executive in 2020 show then first minister Arlene Foster saying she “can’t stand” on the same platform as Michelle O’Neill after the Sinn Fein minister’s attendance at the funeral of Bobby Storey.

The minutes show Ms O’Neill defending her attendance at the funeral, claiming there was “no dilution” of the public health message at the height of the pandemic.

The handwritten notes relate to a meeting of the Executive on July 2 2020, which was the first gathering of ministers after the funeral.

Michelle O’Neill apologised for her attendance at the Bobby Storey funeral (Liam McBurney/PA)

The event sparked political controversy after then deputy first minister Ms O’Neill and other Sinn Fein ministers attended, despite lockdown restrictions limiting gatherings.

She apologised for her attendance during her appearance at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry on Tuesday.

The inquiry had originally been told the notes from the Executive meeting were not held.

However, last week the inquiry was informed by the Executive Office (TEO) that the notes had been located, and an extract has been uploaded on the inquiry’s website.

The minutes record Ms O’Neill referring to the Storey funeral and saying she “acted within regulations”.

The handwritten notes of her remarks continue: “Invited by family, honoured to do so

“Huge figure, knew thousands wd (would) wish to attend.”

The minutes show Arlene Foster saying the controversy over the Storey funeral had caused huge damage (Liam McBurney/PA)

The minutes record Ms O’Neill saying there were 30 people in the funeral cortege and adding: “Stewards – lined route to prevent people joining cortege.”

The note of Ms O’Neill’s comments to the meeting continued: “No dilution in my mind of public message.

“Not out of woods yet. Throughout crisis, have led from front, will continue.

“No offence intended.”

According to the minutes, former infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon of the SDLP said there needed to be an Executive response to the crisis.

She said: “We have all lost people.”

The minutes record that former economy minister Diane Dodds of the DUP said there was a “clear breach of regs (regulations) at B Storey funeral”.

The note continued: “Undermining work of Exec – absolutely disgraceful.

“dfm – need to express remorse for rule break at funeral.”

The minutes show Nichola Mallon saying there needed to be an Executive response after the funeral controversy (Niall Carson/PA)

Sinn Fein’s Conor Murphy, then the finance minister, said he had attended the funeral “on basis of regs (regulations)”.

The minutes record former DUP first minister Mrs Foster saying the controversy had caused “huge damage”.

She wrote: “dFM and I are leaders of Exec.

“More than 30 at funeral – cortege not same as funeral.”

The minutes continued: “Huge moment for Exec.

“Can’t stand on platform today with dfm and give out public message.

“Won’t just disappear.”

Baroness Foster is due to give evidence to the inquiry on Wednesday.