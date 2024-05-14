Erling Haaland double puts Manchester City in control of title destiny

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Erling Haaland double puts Manchester City in control of title destiny

By Press Association
Erling Haaland fired Manchester City to the brink of the title (Adam Davy/PA)
Erling Haaland fired Manchester City to the brink of the title (Adam Davy/PA)

Manchester City went within one game of being crowned champions after Erling Haaland’s brace gave them a 2-0 victory over Tottenham in the Premier League.

Haaland’s 51st-minute goal and added-time penalty – moments after substitute goalkeeper Stefan Ortega saved brilliantly from Son Heung-min – sent City back to the top of the table at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ahead of their final match against West Ham on Sunday.

Title rivals Arsenal, who sit two points behind City on 86 points with a superior goal difference, needed Pep Guardiola’s side to drop points if they wanted the destiny of the title to be in their hands this weekend.

Arsenal beat Manchester United in their 37th match and now host Everton at the Emirates Stadium on the final day.

City started on the back foot as they managed the nerves of a potential title-defining occasion in north London. Brennan Johnson’s low cross was hit first-time by Rodrigo Bentancur in the early minutes as Ederson tipped over to bail out his sleepwalking back four.

Only a win would do for City if they wanted to return to the summit ahead of the final day and Phil Foden understood the assignment as he almost gave his side the lead.

The England international capitalised on a gift from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s sliced clearance which gave him a chance to finish on the volley, but Guglielmo Vicario spread himself to deny him from inside the area.

Guardiola was more animated than usual on the touchline as his team struggled to assert themselves.

Pep Guardiola shouts instructions to Manchester City
Pep Guardiola shouts instructions from the touchline (Adam Davy/PA)

Ruben Dias had been sloppy in possession a handful of times, Kevin De Bruyne was being marked out of the game and a wayward attempt from Josko Gvardiol in the 39th minute was all they had mustered since Foden’s golden opportunity.

De Bruyne responded well after the break however. He forced another save out of Vicario before the Belgium international was instrumental in the build-up to City’s 51st-minute opener.

The midfielder overlapped into a pocket of space which allowed him to pick out Haaland for a simple tap-in from inside the six-yard area.

The goal was welcomed by cheers and chants of “are you watching Arsenal” from the home section as the goal damaged Spurs’ rivals’ chances of a first title since 2004.

Ederson took a knock to the head in a collision with Cristian Romero and was soon replaced by Ortega. The Brazilian, like Tottenham’s Rodrigo Bentancur before him, reacted angrily on the touchline after being withdrawn.

Ederson, left, reacts after being substituted against Tottenham
Ederson, left, reacts after being substituted against Tottenham (Adam Davy/PA)

It was not long before City’s second-choice keeper was called upon as Spurs ramped up the pressure.

Dejan Kulusevski benefited from a fortunate ricochet off Manuel Akanji and the winger’s drilled effort was stopped by Ortega who managed to close his legs to keep his team in front and on course for the top of the table.

Ortega’s heroics continued into the 86th minute when Akanji lost the ball in possession, allowing Son to go one-on-one. The German keeper stood strong, getting a firm leg out to deny the Spurs skipper.

Substitute Jeremy Doku broke on the counter and bought a penalty off Romero. Haaland was the obvious taker and the Premier League top scorer smashed his effort into the top left-hand corner to confirm a 2-0 victory.