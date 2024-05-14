Erik ten Hag does not believe Newcastle game will be his Old Trafford farewell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Erik ten Hag does not believe Newcastle game will be his Old Trafford farewell

By Press Association
Erik ten Hag’s side have two league games left (Martin Rickett/PA)
Erik ten Hag’s side have two league games left (Martin Rickett/PA)

Under-fire Erik ten Hag does not believe Manchester United’s match against Newcastle will prove his last in the Old Trafford dugout.

The 54-year-old’s future is subject of widespread speculation given the way things have dramatically gone off course following a promising first season in the hotseat.

Ten Hag has managed to lead injury-ravaged United to another FA Cup final against Manchester City, but their wretched league form has seen doubts over his future as Ineos makes sweeping changes.

Their worst Premier League finish and points tally could be confirmed when the eighth-placed Red Devils host Newcastle on Wednesday, when a traditional lap of honour is planned after their final home game.

Arsenal celebrate
Manchester United were beaten by Arsenal in their last game (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Yeah, we will do,” Ten Hag said. “Yes, of course (we will show our appreciation to the fans).

“In good times, in bad times we are together, and the fans are showing that we are together, so, yeah, a lap of honour we will do.”

Quite what appetite there will be from supporters for that remains to be seen, especially if United fall to a club record 10th home defeat in a season.

The lap of honour will allow Raphael Varane to say goodbye after the defender confirmed he will leave at the end of his contract, but Ten Hag was taken aback when asked if it could also be his Old Trafford farewell.

“Goodbye for?” Ten Hag asked the reporter, who clarified he meant him.

“For me?! It’s not how I feel it and how I see it. That’s not the way I go to start that lap of honour for the fans, no.”

Ten Hag dismissed a follow-up question about the future having last week said he was confident “common sense” will prevail as the club’s decision-makers consider his future.

Importantly, the Dutchman also believes he still has the United fanbase onside.

“Actually yeah, if in the stadium, away and home, they are always backing the team, backing me, and also when I’m in the streets many, many come to me,” Ten Hag said.

“Maybe it’s just polite but I don’t feel it like this. I never almost get a negative reaction because the fans understand where we are.

“The fans understand that this club is in a transition and the huge problems we have had to face, especially in positions, in key areas.”

Among the key issues has been United’s patchy backline, which will again be without Harry Maguire, Varane, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia on Wednesday.

Willy Kambwala could feature and Lisandro Martinez will be involved after six weeks out with a calf complaint, with the latter providing a timely shot in the arm.

“I think especially on the pitch we need him,” Ten Hag said of a player that has only been able to make 11 appearances since last April.

“There he shows his spirit, there he’s the warrior if he’s fit. When his fitness standards are on a high, he’s an absolute leader for us, an absolute warrior.

Lisandro Martinez
Lisandro Martinez is back for the game against Newcastle (Adam Davy/PA)

“He gives the right spirit and he’s a very important player in our defending line. We missed him across almost the whole season.”

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford could also return days after United great Wayne Rooney said he felt some injured players were holding themselves back when fit enough to play.

“No, you have to see here in Carrington the players are desperate to play,” Ten Hag said in response.

“If I see Licha Martinez, if I see Bruno – he did even a fitness test on Sunday to play. Rashford did everything he could do – he trained, he tried to train last week, but he didn’t make it.

“Players are desperate to play. They want to be in the right shape. You see also Victor Lindelof, Rapha Varane – they are training to make themselves available for the final, so they do what they can do.”