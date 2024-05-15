US to give 1 billion dollars in arms deal to Israel, congressional aides say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US to give 1 billion dollars in arms deal to Israel, congressional aides say

By Press Association
President Joe Biden (Susan Walsh/AP)
President Joe Biden (Susan Walsh/AP)

The Biden administration has told key lawmakers it is sending a new package of more than 1 billion dollars (£794 million) in arms and ammunition to Israel, three congressional aides said on Tuesday.

It is the first arms shipment to Israel to be announced by the administration since it put another arms transfer — consisting of 3,500 bombs — on hold earlier in the month.

The administration has said it paused that earlier transfer to keep Israel from using the bombs in its growing offensive in the crowded southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Israel Palestinians
Palestinians rescuers dig around the body of a man in the rubble of a building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Nuseirat, Gaza (Abdel Kareem Hana/AP)

The congressional aides spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an arms transfer that has not yet been made public.

The aides said the package being sent includes about 700 million dollars (£556 million) for tank ammunition, 500 million dollars (£397 million) in tactical vehicles, and 60 million dollars (£47 million)  in mortar rounds.

There was no immediate indication of when the arms would be sent. Israel is now seven months into its war against Hamas in Gaza.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the plans to move the package.

House Republicans were planning this week to advance a Bill to mandate the delivery of offensive weaponry for Israel. Following Mr Biden’s move to put a pause on bomb shipments last week, Republicans have been swift in their condemnation, arguing it represents the abandonment of the closest US ally in the Middle East.

Israel Palestinians
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip (Leo Correa/AP)

The White House said on Tuesday that Mr Biden would veto the Bill if it were to pass Congress. The Bill also has practically no chance in the Democratic-controlled Senate.

However, House Democrats are somewhat divided on the issue, and roughly two dozen have signed a letter to Mr Biden’s administration saying they were “deeply concerned about the message” sent by pausing the bomb shipment.

According to an administration official, in addition to the written veto threat, the White House has contacted various lawmakers and congressional aides about the legislation.

“We strongly, strongly oppose attempts to constrain the President’s ability to deploy US security assistance consistent with US foreign policy and national security objectives,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said this week, adding that the administration plans to spend “every last cent” appropriated by Congress in the national security supplemental package that was signed into law by Mr Biden last month.