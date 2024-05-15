The Queen vows no more new fur in her wardrobe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

The Queen vows no more new fur in her wardrobe

By Press Association
The Queen has pledged to not buy any new fur garments (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Queen has pledged to buy no new fur products for her wardrobe, animal rights group Peta (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) has revealed.

Buckingham Palace sent the organisation Camilla’s “warmest wishes” as it confirmed her stance on the issue.

The Queen is following in the footsteps of the late Queen, who switched to faux fur for new outfits from 2019.

Peta founder Ingrid Newkirk said: “Peta is toasting Queen Camilla with a glass of the finest claret for being a true queen by standing with the 95% of British people who also refuse to wear animal fur, as polls show.

“It’s right and proper for the British monarchy to reflect British values by recognising that fur has no place in our society – and it makes the MoD’s (Ministry of Defence) use of real bear fur for the royal guards’ caps ever more preposterous and out of touch.”

Peta has been campaigning for the MoD to end the use of bearskin for the King’s Guards’ caps for more than two decades.

The Duke of Cambridge, presents New Colours to the Irish Guards
Guardsmen of the 1st battalion Irish guards remove their ceremonial bearskin hats during a parade at Windsor Castle (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

The letter, which was dated April 15, typed on Buckingham Palace-headed notepaper and from the head of royal correspondence, read: “In response to your query, I can confirm that Her Majesty will not procure any new fur garments.”

It added: “This comes with the Queen’s warmest wishes.”

The recently unveiled coronation roll, a handwritten record of the King and Queen’s crowning, was the first to use paper, not the usual animal skin, reflecting Charles’s animal welfare views.

But both the King and Queen wore fur at the coronation, with ermine capes on their robes and historic crowns trimmed in ermine.

Charles opted for his grandfather George VI’s robes, while Camilla wore Elizabeth II’s Robe of State and a newly made Robe of Estate with ermine believed to have been reused from a past robe.

Peta had offered to supply Charles with new fur-free robes free of charge ahead of the ceremony.

Camilla was criticised by the group in 2009 after she was spotted wearing a rabbit fur stole during a tour to Canada.