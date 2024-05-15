Fire deaths suspect staying in hospital until fit to to be spoken to – police

A 46-year-old man arrested in connection with a house fire which killed two young women remains under arrest in hospital, police have said.

West Midlands Police detained the man on suspicion of murder at the weekend, along with two other men aged 19 and 22 who have since been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Police have yet to formally identify the women who died in the house fire in Dunstall Hill, Wolverhampton, but they are reported to be sisters aged in their 20s who lived at the end-of-terrace property.

Police and forensic officers at the scene on Saturday (Jacob King/PA)

All those arrested are understood to have been known to the victims.

A statement issued by West Midlands Police said: “Two people are still in hospital in a serious condition.

“Officers are remaining at the scene to further investigate the cause of the fire.

“The 46-year-old remains under arrest, but is in hospital until he is fit to be spoken to by officers.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the force via Live Chat on its website or call 101, quoting incident 360 of May 11.