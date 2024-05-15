Foster ‘pressed to use nuclear button’ after deputy FM attended Storey funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Foster ‘pressed to use nuclear button’ after deputy FM attended Storey funeral

By Press Association
Former first minister Arlene Foster (left) and deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill walk together as they arrive at Stormont prior to announcing the Executive’s approach to coronavirus decision-making (Liam McBurney/PA)
Former first minister Arlene Foster (left) and deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill walk together as they arrive at Stormont prior to announcing the Executive’s approach to coronavirus decision-making (Liam McBurney/PA)

Northern Ireland’s former first minister has said she was urged to “use the nuclear button” after then deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill attended a large-scale funeral during the coronavirus lockdown.

Ms O’Neill and other Sinn Fein ministers attended a funeral for senior republican Bobby Storey in west Belfast in June 2020 when there were restrictions on social gatherings.

Footage of large crowds gathered on the streets for the send-off sparked controversy at the time, and the UK Covid-19 Inquiry has heard evidence that it chilled relations within the Stormont Executive.

Speaking at the Covid-19 Inquiry on Tuesday, Ms O’Neill apologised for having attended the funeral.

She told the inquiry that she was sorry “from the bottom of her heart” for the hurt her attendance at the funeral had caused to families of those who lost family members to the virus.

Ms O’Neill also acknowledged that relations in the Executive were damaged as well as public health messaging, adding she had had work to do to regain that.

Appearing at the inquiry on Wednesday, Baroness Foster welcomed that apology.

She told the inquiry she had felt personally upset by the incident, and that it caused difficulty in their working relationship, leaving her feeling unable to stand on a joint platform with Ms O’Neill for press conferences.

Stormont Assembly
Former deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill during the funeral of senior republican figure Bobby Storey (Liam McBurney/PA)

Baroness Foster also revealed that behind the scenes, she was being pressed to “hit the nuclear button”.

“It was a huge disappointment and indeed caused massive damage to the Executive, to the credibility of the Executive, to public messaging and was very hurtful to so many people around Northern Ireland who had stuck by what were very stringent rules around funerals and wakes,” she said.

“All of that had been prohibited and yet here was one of the people making the rules actually doing just that. It was a huge disappointment, personally I felt very upset about it all and I didn’t feel there was any credibility in going back to press conferences at that time.”

Baroness Foster said the joint press conferences restarted in September, when she said Ms O’Neill had “acknowledged the hurt that had been caused and in particular the damage to messaging”.

“Given where we were then going I felt it was important that we started to give those public messages again,” she said.

Later in her evidence Baroness Foster revealed: “Some people were pressing me to use the nuclear button at that point, in terms of the Executive.

Covid-19 pandemic inquiry
Baroness Foster leaving the Clayton Hotel in Belfast after giving evidence to the UK Covid-19 inquiry hearing on Wednesday (Niall Carson/PA)

“I felt that that was absolutely not the thing to do in the middle of a pandemic and that I had to stay and try and work through the difficulties that had arisen.

“I know there are some in my community who were wondering why I hadn’t called for the deputy first minister to resign, and I didn’t at that time.”

The former DUP leader went on: “I asked her to reflect and apologise, and I’m very glad that she has used the inquiry as a place to apologise. I think that that is the right thing to do and I’m pleased that that has happened.

“But be under no illusion that that was a moment of maximum risk and I had to try and manage internally my own colleagues, and externally as well.”

Covid-19 pandemic inquiry
Former PSNI chief constable Alan Todd gave evidence to the inquiry after Baroness Foster (Niall Carson/PA)

Former PSNI assistant chief constable Alan Todd, who led the police response to the pandemic, said the scenes at the Storey funeral made “life very difficult” for his officers.

He told the inquiry: “What happened on the day of Bobby Storey’s funeral was wrong. I said so at the time, I said so through the various investigations into it and I have said it every day since.

“I think the people who were involved in that have now come to that position.”

Mr Todd said he did not believe there was a policing solution to what had had happened at the funeral, pointing out that police had limited powers due to regulations in place at the time.

He said: “The notion that you would start to deploy large numbers of police with the potential for disorder and the requirement to exercise the use of force, it just becomes untenable.”

He added: “The police service took a lot of criticism. It made life very difficult for my officers.

“An emerging number of people who were seeking not to comply with the regulations had their case strengthened.”