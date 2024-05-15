Met officers ‘did not check on woman and child killed during police pursuit’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Met officers ‘did not check on woman and child killed during police pursuit’

By Press Association
Makayah McDermott (Oli Regan/BAM/PA)
Makayah McDermott (Oli Regan/BAM/PA)

Two Metropolitan Police officers did not “check even briefly” on a woman and child killed by a car during a police pursuit, a misconduct panel has heard.

Pc Edward Welch and former Pc Jack Keher were chasing a stolen Ford Focus when the driver lost control and mounted the pavement, striking a group of pedestrians and killing child actor Makayah McDermott, 10, and his aunt Rozanne Cooper, 34.

Another child sustained major injuries in the collision in Penge, south-east London, on August 31 2016.

Pc Welch reached speeds of more than 60mph driving the marked BMW after Joshua Dobby, then-19, in the six-minute pursuit, the hearing on Wednesday was told.

It is alleged both officers committed gross misconduct by leaving the injured pedestrians to chase Dobby on foot and failing in their duty to protect life and limb.

They are also accused of not accurately assessing and communicating the risks to Met Command and Control (MetCC), the force’s control room.

Mr Keher, who was in the passenger seat, is further accused of not challenging Pc Welch’s driving.

And Pc Welch is accused of failing to assess if continuing the chase was proportional, and not ensuring Mr Keher provided MetCC with accurate information.

Penge car crash
Floral tributes on Lennard Road in Penge, south-east London, where a car being chased by police ploughed into a family, leaving two people dead (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

At the end of the car chase Dobby exited the vehicle and Pc Welch radioed “I need ambulance, it’s a decamp. He’s decamped”, said Gerry Boyle KC, representing the Met.

Mr Boyle said Mr Keher then said: “Control he’s decamped, he’s hit members of the public.”

But the officers did not administer first aid to the victims or help the bystanders who stepped in, Mr Boyle said.

He told the panel: “It was either he (Pc Welch) knew that there had been an impact with members of the public but set off in pursuit of the driver, or he had reason to suspect that the Ford had collided with members of the public at the end of the pursuit.

“Why would he then say ‘I need an ambulance’? Even if he didn’t hear his colleague say ‘he’s hit members of the public’.

“There is a failure of him to check, even briefly, if somebody had been hurt.”

Pc Welch was the first to accelerate at the start of the pursuit after he spotted the stolen Ford Focus, Mr Boyle said.

It had triggered an ANPR camera but was driving normally, he added.

The officers told MetCC the vehicle had been taken using keys days earlier and that they suspected Dobby had also stolen petrol.

But Mr Boyle alleged the chase “was obviously disproportionate to the nature of the underlying offence”.

Police dashcam footage shown to the panel featured the police car hurtling through sunny residential streets and through a busy high street.

Penge car crash
People lay flowers in Lennard Road in Penge, south-east London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The footage included a speedometer that showed the cars travelling at more than double the speed limit at times.

The officers did not tell MetCC that the Ford Focus drove through a no entry sign, left past a no left turn sign, the wrong way down a one-way street at “considerable speed”, and over multiple roundabouts “at high speed”, Mr Boyle said.

At one point they told MetCC that the pursuit was at 40 to 50mph despite the speedometer shown to the hearing reading 60mph.

MetCC responded “can you just confirm your actions are proportionate with the offences?”

To which Mr Keher said: “Yes, yes, at this time, due to low risk.”

Mr Boyle said: “He (Pc Welch) obviously failed to accurately report the level of risk to MetCC and, or, failed to ensure that Mr Keher accurately reported the level of risk.”

He said a vehicle taking off from police “could be involved in armed robbery, terrorism, drugs, human trafficking” but “there was no intelligence linking this vehicle with anything”.

Mr Boyle added: “All the officers had at that time was that this is a stolen car.

“Given that there was a number of occasions along this particular pursuit where the risk should have been considered to have been high, it is the view of (the Met) that this risk ought to have been terminated by Pc Welch – as a result of those failings it is (the Met’s) submission that Constable Welch has breached the professional standards of behaviour.”

Mr Keher has chosen to not be involved in the proceedings at Palestra House, Southwark, and has made no written submissions.

Both Pc Welch and Mr Keher deny the allegations.

At the Old Bailey in December 2022 Pc Welch was cleared of two charges of causing death by dangerous driving, one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and an alternative charge of dangerous driving over the incident.

Dobby has been convicted of two counts of manslaughter by gross negligence and one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The hearing continues at Palestra House on Monday.