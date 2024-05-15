Junior doctors and Government enter ‘mediated talks’ in bid to end pay dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Junior doctors and Government enter ‘mediated talks’ in bid to end pay dispute

By Press Association
Junior doctors and the Government are in mediation with a view to ending strikes (PA)
Junior doctors in England have entered “mediated talks” with the Government with a view to ending a long-running dispute over pay.

The British Medical Association (BMA) said that its junior doctors’ committee had entered a new “intensive phase of talks” with the Government which is being facilitated by an external mediator.

Junior doctors have staged a series of walkouts over the past year as part of a campaign by the BMA calling for pay restoration.

In a statement, co-chairs of the committee Dr Robert Laurenson and Dr Vivek Trivedi said: “We have been in dispute for more than a year with the Government over declining junior doctor pay, exploring various avenues to try and resolve it.

“We have been looking at ways of restoring trust between parties and believe that an independent mediator can help break the logjam.

“We hope to reach a credible solution as soon as possible”

The union said on X, formerly Twitter, that it hoped that the talks would “break the logjam and gain a credible pay offer for 23/24”.

The Department for Health and social Care said that both parties had agreed a “preferred mediator”.

A doctor on a picket line
Junior doctors in England have staged 10 rounds of strike action since the dispute began (PA)

Health and Social Care Secretary Victoria Atkins said: “My duty is to patients and I want to pursue all avenues to resolve the dispute with the BMA junior doctors’ committee.

“This will ensure they can focus on delivering the highest quality care and help consolidate our recent progress on waiting lists.

“I am pleased the BMA have agreed to explore mediation and I am hopeful that it will provide a way forward”.

Officials said that junior doctors had already been given a pay rise of up to 10.3% for the last financial year through the pay review body process and that the Government has “made clear that further investment was available to resolve the dispute”.

Commenting on the news, Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said: “This agreement from the BMA and the Government to enter mediation is a hugely positive step following what feels like a period of relative calm in terms of the serious dispute.

“NHS leaders and patients will be hopeful of a resolution.

“At the same time NHS leaders also accept that there are a series of actions that they must take to improve the working lives of doctors. The clear focus being given to this issue by Amanda Pritchard reinforces the importance of this, alongside whatever resolution the Prime Minister and Secretary of State can reach with the BMA and its members.”

Junior doctors have staged 10 rounds of strike action since the dispute began.

The latest ballot of medics suggested that they had no plans to end the walkouts after 98% voted to continue strike action.

Doctors also approved the use of action short of strikes.

Junior doctors on the picket line outside St Thomas’ Hospital, central London in February
Junior doctors stand on the picket line outside St Thomas’ Hospital, central London in February (PA)

The health service has been beset by strikes for more than a year, with walkouts from a number of different staff including doctors, nurses, paramedics and physiotherapists.

NHS England said in March that, since strikes began in December 2022, some 1,424,269 inpatient and outpatient appointments had been rescheduled.

The last strike by junior doctors – from February 24 to 28 this year – led to 91,048 appointments, operations and procedures being postponed.