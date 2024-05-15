Solicitor General seeks approval to challenge ruling over climate protester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Solicitor General seeks approval to challenge ruling over climate protester

By Press Association
Trudi Warner at the Royal Courts of Justice in London last month (Lucy North/PA)
The Solicitor General will ask the Court of Appeal for the go-ahead to challenge a judge’s ruling stopping him from taking legal action against a protester who held up a sign outside a court.

Trudi Warner was arrested outside Inner London Crown Court in March last year for holding a sign outside an entrance used by jurors before a trial involving members of the climate group, Insulate Britain.

The sign read: “Jurors you have an absolute right to acquit a defendant according to your conscience.”

Last month, Mr Justice Saini dismissed a bid by Solicitor General Robert Coutts, a senior government legal officer, to proceed with High Court legal action against Ms Warner for contempt of court following her protest.

The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) confirmed on Wednesday that the Solicitor General applied to the Court of Appeal for the go-ahead to challenge the decision on Monday.

A spokesperson said: “The High Court’s judgment in this case has raised important questions about protecting jurors from interference which is why the Solicitor General is seeking permission to appeal.

“Contempt of court is a serious matter and the power to issue proceedings is used sparingly.”

Ms Warner was arrested after being seen on CCTV outside Inner London Crown Court for around 30 minutes with the sign on the morning of March 27 2022, the first day of the trial involving climate protesters, but she did not speak to any members of the public.

Later that day outside the same court, she joined a protest over how the judge in the trial, Judge Silas Reid, had overseen previous cases involving Insulate Britain members after he instructed jurors to set aside views they had on climate change when deciding cases.

After the AGO announced its decision to take legal action against Ms Warner last September, hundreds of people held similar signs outside courts across the country in solidarity.

Lawyers for the Solicitor General told a hearing last month that Ms Warner, a retired social worker from Walthamstow, east London, had committed contempt of court by “deliberately targeting” jurors outside the court.

But barristers for Ms Warner said she was acting as a “human billboard” to advertise a “vital constitutional, if occasionally used, safeguard against unjust prosecutions”.

In his ruling, Mr Justice Saini dismissed the Solicitor General’s claims, stating that Ms Warner’s conduct did not amount to an “actionable contempt”.

He said the placard “reflected in substance what is recognised as a principle of our constitution” and that a criminal prosecution “is a disproportionate approach to this situation in a democratic society”.

Responding to the Solicitor General’s decision, Jennine Walker, legal manager at the Good Law Project, said: “The High Court was quite clear that there was no basis to take action against Trudi when it threw the case out last month.

“The Solicitor General’s decision to appeal is chilling evidence of how far removed the government is from truth and justice and the lengths it will go to try and silence protest.

“The UK Government is not doing enough to prevent the damage caused by the climate crisis. Yet people like Trudi who call them out are threatened with jail.

“This case exposes the warped priorities of a government with no answers to the big problems.”