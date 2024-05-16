Rory McIlroy hoping to let golf do talking as US PGA Championship gets under way

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rory McIlroy hoping to let golf do talking as US PGA Championship gets under way

By Press Association
Rory McIlroy was among the early starters on day one of the 106th US PGA Championship (Jeff Roberson/AP)
Rory McIlroy was among the early starters on day one of the 106th US PGA Championship (Jeff Roberson/AP)

Recent history was against Rory McIlroy as he attempted to put personal turmoil to one side and secure an overdue fifth major title in the 106th US PGA Championship.

McIlroy claimed the last of his four majors to date when Valhalla staged the event in 2014, with Australia’s Jason Day succeeding the Northern Irishman as champion at Whistling Straits.

Since then however, only American players have lifted the Wanamaker Trophy, with Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas winning five times between them and Jimmy Walker, Phil Mickelson and Collin Morikawa also enjoying success.

McIlroy understandably refused to talk about his private life in his pre-tournament press conference, which came the day after it emerged he had filed for divorce from his wife of seven years, Erica, on Monday.

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy is looking for a fifth major title (Jeff Roberson/AP)

The timing could not have been worse given the world number two had won the Wells Fargo Championship for a fourth time just hours earlier, a second victory in succession following his win alongside Shane Lowry in the Zurich Classic.

Coincidentally that mirrors the form McIlroy enjoyed in 2014, when he followed his victory in the Open at Royal Liverpool with another in the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational before travelling to Valhalla.

The former world number one was scheduled to get his first round under way from the 10th tee at 0815 local time (1315 BST) alongside Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose, with Tiger Woods in the preceding group with Adam Scott and Keegan Bradley.

Defending champion Brooks Koepka was also among the early starters alongside Max Homa and Jordan Spieth, while Masters champion Scottie Scheffler had to wait until mid-afternoon to start his bid for back-to-back major titles and a fifth win in his last six starts.

Is there anything new for 2024?

Valhalla played to 7,458 yards in 2014 and has been lengthened by 151 yards for this year thanks to the addition of several new tees. The par-four opening hole has been stretched by almost 50 yards and the par-three 14th could prove unpopular as it has been extended to a maximum of 254 yards from a new back tee. The par-five 18th, which saw McIlroy make par in the darkness to win by one from Mickelson a decade ago, is also almost 30 yards longer.

Form players?

Scottie Scheffler
Scottie Scheffler signed autographs after a practice round for the 106th US PGA Championship (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

Several of the biggest names in golf have been in superb form recently, none more so than world number one Scheffler, who has won four of his last five starts and finished runner-up in the other. McIlroy has also claimed back-to-back victories while Koepka was downbeat about his game until winning the most recent LIV Golf event in Singapore.

Key tee times (all BST)

1215 – Michael Block, Luke Donald, Shaun Micheel.
1304 – Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley.
1315 – Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose.
1337 – Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth.
1913 – Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Scottie Scheffler.

Weather forecast

Valhalla
The action gets under way at Valhalla on Thursday (Jeff Roberson/AP)

Drier weather returns on Thursday with partly cloudy skies and light winds up to a maximum of 12mph. An isolated shower or thunderstorm could develop during the evening and showers and thunderstorms will become likely after midnight as another low-pressure system moves across the region into Friday, with heavy rainfall possible at times.