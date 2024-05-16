Teenager accused of dance floor stabbing told friend to ‘get the shank’

A teenager accused of stabbing a 17-year-old boy to death at an outdoor party told a friend to “get the shank” earlier in the night, a court has heard.

Charlie Cosser was fatally stabbed in the chest at the event called “BalFest” – attended by around 100 people at a farmhouse in Warnham, West Sussex, on July 23 last year.

A teenager, who was 16 at the time, is on trial accused of his murder.

Prosecutors allege the fatal injuries took place when a fight broke out between the defendant, Charlie, and two other boys on the dance floor after the defendant and his friends were asked to leave the party.

A female party guest told Brighton Crown Court she saw the defendant “talking about a knife” with a friend after a third male’s arrival made them agitated.

She told the court that when the boy arrived in a car, the defendant and his friend “both seemed very shaken up almost.

“They both seemed angry and nervous.

“[The defendant] turned to [his friend] and told [him] to get the shank.”

The friend “put his hand in his bag as if he was holding what I thought could be a knife”, she added.

The young woman, who cannot be named, told the court she then witnessed the pair walking towards the man whose arrival had made them “angry and nervous”, and went to warn someone she thought they might stab him.

She later saw the trio together at the party, and there seemed to be “no problem”, jurors heard.

Video footage previously played to jurors showed revellers just before midnight dancing to Toxic by Britney Spears under disco lights in a marquee.

A fight is then visible in the background with punches being thrown and the recording shortly ends.

Charlie died in hospital two days after he was stabbed three times at Balmohano Farmhouse.

He was still conscious when police arrived at 12.30am and was able to tell them his name, address and date of birth, prosecutors have said.

He suffered a cardiac arrest on the way to hospital, with internal bleeding caused by a cut to his aorta, the main artery from the heart.

The teenager, from Milford, Surrey, died on July 25.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons due to his age, denies murdering Charlie and having a bladed article or point.

The trial continues.