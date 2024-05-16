Appeal Court increases sentence for man jailed for ‘campaign of rape’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Appeal Court increases sentence for man jailed for ‘campaign of rape’

By Press Association
Ian Elliott, 71, was jailed for 18 years in February after admitting 43 offences (Sussex Police/PA)
Ian Elliott, 71, was jailed for 18 years in February after admitting 43 offences (Sussex Police/PA)

A serial sex offender who carried out a “campaign of rape” has had his prison sentence increased by the Court of Appeal.

Ian Elliott was jailed for 18 years and ordered to serve a further five on licence in February after admitting 43 offences, including 37 sex offences against four men, one of whom was raped 11 times.

The Solicitor General, a senior government legal officer, referred the 71-year-old’s sentence to the Court of Appeal, claiming it was “unduly lenient”.

In a hearing on Thursday, three judges increased Elliott’s sentence to 27 years in prison, while maintaining the five-year licence period.

Giving their judgment, Lord Justice Edis said that the “persistence and nature” of Elliott’s “campaign of rape” meant a “significant increase in the sentence imposed by the judge is required”.

He said: “Each of the victims was vulnerable in one way or another and he took advantage of that in a way which was clearly entirely premeditated.”

He continued: “He was able to use his position in society both to commit these offences and thereafter to evade detection for them for a considerable period of time.”

Elliott, who had no previous convictions, pleaded guilty in November last year to 11 counts of rape, one attempted rape, eight sexual assaults, 17 counts of voyeurism, four drug charges, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) told the court in written submissions that he “provided alcohol or drugs” to his victims before committing the crimes.

He was given the 18-year jail term for the rape offences at Lewes Crown Court and handed shorter concurrent terms for the other crimes, but the AGO said that the offending as a whole meant the sentence was “substantially too short” and was “unduly lenient” as a result.

It said: “The offender plied each victim with alcohol and/or drugs in order to commit the sexual offences.

“The victims either recall very little or nothing at all about the offending, such was their state at the material time.”

Lewes Crown Court
Elliott was given the 18-year jail term for the rape offences at Lewes Crown Court (Tom Pugh/PA)

It continued: “It is submitted that a significant upward adjustment on the rape offences, and attempted rape, was merited to reflect all of the offending against (the victims) and the non-sexual offending.”

The court was told that following his arrest, Elliott, of Pulborough in Sussex, asked a friend to remove a metal tin from his garage that contained media storage devices, which had footage related to two of his victims.

Lord Justice Edis, sitting with Mr Justice Murray and Judge Dennis Watson KC, said that the attempt by Elliott to destroy the footage “was intended to avoid detention and conviction for a significant number of very serious offences”, and contributed to the sentence increase.

Sarah Elliott KC, appearing for the offender, said that while the sentence “might be regarded as lenient”, it was “not unduly lenient on proper analysis of the criminality involved”.

Elliott, who appeared via a video link from HMP Parkhurst, showed no emotion as his sentence was increased.

Following the decision, Solicitor General Robert Courts said: “Ian Elliott is an extremely dangerous predator, abusing his position of trust to commit some of the most horrific rape and sexual offences against young men.

“I wish to extend my deepest sympathies to his victims and their families as they come to terms with this.

“The Court of Appeal quite rightly agreed his sentence was unduly lenient and his sentence increase should serve as a stark warning that sexual offenders will always be punished to the full extent of the law.”