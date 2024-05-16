William makes speech calling for ‘urgent’ action on antimicrobial resistance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
William makes speech calling for ‘urgent’ action on antimicrobial resistance

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales said he was ‘hopeful’ regarding the future of AMR because of the growing expertise on the topic (Yui Mok/PA)
The Prince of Wales has called for “urgent” action to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR) which he said risked “jeopardising the well-being” of future generations.

AMR occurs when microbes that cause infections develop resistance to treatments such as antibiotics and become difficult or impossible to treat, increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness, disability and death.

Speaking at an event celebrating efforts to tackle AMR at the Royal Society on Thursday, William called for international and cross-sector co-operation regarding the issue.

The Prince of Wales using a hand sanitiser dispenser as he arrives at an event at the Royal Society
The Prince of Wales smiled as he used antibacterial hand gel on his arrival at the event (Yui Mok/PA)

Both the King and the prince’s wife, the Princess of Wales, have undergone treatment for cancer in recent months which can weaken the immune system and leave patients prone to infection.

William smiled as he used antibacterial hand gel from a dispenser by the entrance before shaking hands with attendees upon his arrival at the event in central London.

Addressing the conference, hosted jointly by the Government and the Royal Society, William said: “There is an urgent need for new measures to access new and existing vaccines, diagnostics and medicines.

“We stand at a critical juncture, where the interconnections between drug resistance, climate change and environmental degradation cannot be ignored.

“Rivers are polluted with antibiotics and oceans are filled with micro-plastics containing resistant bacteria.

“Meanwhile, deforestation is playing havoc with ecosystems, facilitating the emergence of new infectious diseases.

“Unless we act now and together, the ripple effects of drug resistance will be felt across generations, jeopardising the well-being of our children and our grandchildren.”

The prince added that he was “hopeful” regarding the future of AMR because of the growing expertise on the topic and new technologies required to better prevent, detect and respond to the issue.

William called for international and cross-sector co-operation regarding the issue (Yui Mok/PA)

The World Health Organisation has described AMR as “one of the top global public health and development threats”, saying bacterial AMR was directly responsible for 1.27 million global deaths in 2019 and contributed to 4.95 million deaths.

Following his speech, the prince met three speakers who shared their experiences of AMR, including Felix Liauw, a paediatrician from Indonesia whose baby son was diagnosed with a drug resistant infection as well as a genetic condition that led to repeated infections two weeks before he died in 2019.

William thanked the speakers for sharing their experiences and asked them for their thoughts on progress on AMR in their home countries of Indonesia, Lebanon and Nigeria and what more could be done to help highlight the issue.

Dame Sally Davies, the UK special envoy on AMR, said having the prince’s support was “massively” important.

The Prince of Wales met the UK’s special envoy on AMR Dame Sally Davies, left, during his visit (Yui Mok/PA)

She said: “The people listen to him.

“He’s got priorities, mental health, climate change, but he’s taking the time because it is so important to have a focus on this.”

Dame Sally said she had spoken to William about AMR during her time as chief medical officer and that the prince had pledged his support for the issue.

She added: “He always said ‘When you need me, call’, and there we are!”

Last July, the prince became patron of the appeal to establish The Fleming Initiative, a collaborative approach led by Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust and Imperial College London to tackle AMR around the world.

A package of up to £85 million to support the international community in tackling the threat of AMR was announced by the UK Government during the event.

This would include up to £50 million to partner with countries in Africa to improve access to medication, up to £25 million to work with countries and territories in the Caribbean to strengthen surveillance systems to accurately monitor AMR threats through regional partners such as the Caribbean Public Health Agency and the Pan American Health Organisation, and up to £10 million over the next five years to help establish a global independent scientific panel.

Health minister Andrew Stephenson said: “Antimicrobial resistance could render our most vital medicines useless – it is a threat the world must take extremely seriously.

“This package of up to £85 million, builds on the world-leading work the UK Government is already doing to support low and middle-income countries to monitor, research and tackle this disease.”

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron said such resistance was a global emergency “posing a vast threat to our health, our development and our security”.