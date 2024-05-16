Families of victims of Dublin-Monaghan bombs remain ‘firm in quest for justice’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Families of victims of Dublin-Monaghan bombs remain ‘firm in quest for justice’

By Press Association
Events will be held on Friday to remember the victims of the Dublin and Monaghan bombings (Niall Carson/PA)
The families of victims of the Dublin and Monaghan bombings remain firm in their quest for justice 50 years on, Helen McEntee has said.

Ireland’s Justice Minister said the anniversary of the atrocity on Friday brought a new determination to find out what happened on May 17 1974.

On that date three no-warning bombs went off across Dublin city centre and one exploded in Monaghan town.

No-one has ever been convicted over the bombings but the loyalist Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) admitted responsibility in 1993.

Knife crime sentencing
Justice Minister Helen McEntee said it was a day to remember and reflect (Liam McBurney/PA)

An official memorial in Dublin honours the 35 victims of the bombings, which included two unborn babies.

It remains the greatest loss of life on any single day of the Troubles.

A church service will take place at St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral in Dublin on Friday morning which will be followed by a commemoration event at the Talbot Street memorial where Ireland’s president Michael D Higgins will deliver an address.

Ireland’s premier Simon Harris and deputy premier Micheal Martin will also attend the event, which has been organised by the Justice for the Forgotten group which represents bereaved families and survivors.

Mr Higgins will also lay a wreath in Monaghan on Friday evening. Minister Heather Humphreys will represent the Government.

Ms McEntee said it was a day to “remember and reflect”.

She added: “Fifty years have passed since that dreadful day on the streets of Dublin city centre and Monaghan town.

“It is as incomprehensible today, as it was all those decades ago, to think that bombs could be planted so callously, with no regard for human life.

“Three bombs exploded in Dublin city centre and a fourth in Monaghan Town.

“The scale of the attack was without compare, it is the greatest loss of life on a single day of the Troubles.

“Such a large scale tragic and unjustified loss of life continues to effect countless families.

“Despite the passage of time, they continue to feel the loss of their loved ones deeply.”

The minister said the families’ loss had been compounded “by the frustration and hurt of unanswered questions”.

Ms McEntee added: “The survivors and the families of the victims remain firm in their quest for justice and for information about what happened to their loved ones.

“The Government is fully committed to seeking out the truth behind those events and, hopefully, to secure some measure of comfort for the victims’ families and the survivors.

“This landmark anniversary brings with it a new focus and desire to establish the truth of what happened on May 17 1974.

“The Government for our part, will continue to pursue all possible avenues to uncover the truth of what happened on this day in 1974.”

Irish Migration
Taoiseach Simon Harris said it was 50 years on from a ‘dark day’ (Brian Lawless/PA)

Taoiseach Mr Harris said: “Today, 50 years on from that dark day, I remember all those who lost their lives and were injured, and think of their families.

“I know their hurt has been compounded by a lack of truth and of justice for the victims since, and of immediate support for the families in the difficult years that followed.

“Today, we honour the memories of those who died, the more than 300 people injured, and the bereaved, both those living and those who have died in the years since.

“Today, Dublin and Monaghan remember.”

Fianna Fail�s 1916 commemoration
Tanaiste Micheal Martin said unanswered questions remained over the atrocities (Brian Lawless/PA)

Tanaiste Mr Martin said the Dublin and Monaghan tragedies live on in families in Ireland and abroad.

He said: “The loss and suffering of families was magnified by inadequate investigation at that time.

“The Barron and MacEntee inquiries answered some questions and raised some more, including the possibility of collusion.

“I have been following up with the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland (Chris Heaton-Harris) on the provision of sensitive material which may help answer some of those questions.”