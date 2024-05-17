Robin van Persie named Heerenveen boss By Press Association May 17 2024, 10:42am May 17 2024, 10:42am Share Robin van Persie named Heerenveen boss Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4983197/robin-van-persie-named-heerenveen-boss/ Copy Link Robin van Persie has his first managerial role (Martin Rickett/PA) Robin van Persie has been named Heerenveen head coach – the former Manchester United and Arsenal striker’s first managerial post. The 40-year-old hung up his boots after in 2019 after a spell back with boyhood club Feyenoord, where the ex-Netherlands international eventually moved into coaching. Van Persie has spent this season in charge of the Dutch side’s Under-18s and now takes his first post as manager at Eredivisie outfit Heerenveen. Onze nieuwe hoofdtrainer: 𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗶𝗻 𝘃𝗮𝗻 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝗲#WolkomRobin | @Persie_Official— sc Heerenveen (@scHeerenveen) May 17, 2024 “I would like to continue my development and the role of head coach fits in perfectly with that goal,” the former striker said. “I am therefore pleased with the opportunity that Heerenveen offers me.“Heerenveen is a very nice Eredivisie club with a rich tradition and loyal supporters.“It is a fantastic challenge to contribute to the sporting ambitions and development of the club as head coach.”