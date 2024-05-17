West Belfast boy discovers Northern Ireland’s first recorded water stick insect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
West Belfast boy discovers Northern Ireland’s first recorded water stick insect

By Press Association
Dawn Patterson, from Ulster Wildlife, who helped Kohen Fitzsimmons identify his discovery (UlsterWildlife/PA)
Dawn Patterson, from Ulster Wildlife, who helped Kohen Fitzsimmons identify his discovery (UlsterWildlife/PA)

A west Belfast schoolboy has become the toast of conservationists after discovering Northern Ireland’s first recorded water stick insect.

Kohen Fitzsimmons, eight, had been pond-dipping with his Holy Trinity Primary School classmates at the Bog Meadows Nature Reserve when he went back for a second look.

It was then he spotted what he thought was a floating stick, only to spark excitement among the Ulster Wildlife personnel during the Feile na gCloigini Gorma: Bluebell Festival when they identified it.

Water stick insect
It is the first recorded location of this species in Northern Ireland (Ulster Wildlife/PA)

It was raining during the visit this week, and Dawn Patterson, community engagement officer with Ulster Wildlife, said they had considered changing the pond dipping session.

But she said that despite the rain, the youngsters were “raring to go, with rain gear and nets at the ready”.

“Kohen was so keen that he squeezed in a double dip by nipping to the end of the line, and that’s when he struck it lucky,” she said.

“At first I hadn’t a clue what the creature was in his net, as it was so well camouflaged. I double-checked the ID sheet and couldn’t quite believe it, so I sent pictures to experts who confirmed the exciting discovery.

“The kids and I are absolutely thrilled. It just shows you don’t need to be an expert to find a new species for Northern Ireland.”

Kohen said: “I thought it was just a floating stick. I’m really surprised.”

The environmental conservation organisation said the water stick insect Ranatra linearis was first recorded in Wexford in the Republic of Ireland in 2016, by entomologist Brian Nelson.

While it is deemed native to Ireland, its presence has only been documented relatively recently, with 16 sightings across the island.

Now the Bog Meadows Nature Reserve is distinguished across the border as the first location in Northern Ireland to record its presence.

The water stick inspect is described as resembling a praying mantis, and it is the largest water insect in Europe.

An underwater predator, related to the water scorpion, it hides among reeds and stems, using its front legs to catch prey such as tadpoles and small fish.

Its long tail acts like a snorkel, enabling it to breathe under water and, like many freshwater insects, it can fly, enabling it to move between ponds and lakes.

Rosemary Mulholland, head of nature recovery with Ulster Wildlife, described a “fantastic find for this urban wetland haven in the heart of west Belfast”.

“Well done, Kohen,” she said.

“Although we will never know where this water stick insect came from, it’s possible that a warming climate is causing it to spread, as our closest records are in Offaly and Dublin.

“As a native predator, it will take its place alongside the more common water scorpion, diving beetles and dragonfly larvae, that thrive here.”

Find out more about Bog Meadows Nature Reserve at ulsterwildlife.org.