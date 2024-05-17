Peacock on road to recovery after falling off two-storey high roof

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peacock on road to recovery after falling off two-storey high roof

By Press Association
A peacock has been rescued by RSPCA workers after falling off a roof (RSPCA/PA)
A peacock who fell off a two-storey-high roof is now on the road to recovery after giving its rescuers a “good runaround”.

The peacock fell into a garden of an empty property in Elizabeth Place, Shotton Colliery, a village in Durham on May 6, after being spooked.

The bird was thought to have been dead, however, when RSPCA inspector Christine Nisbet and animal rescue officer Krissy Raine arrived, the peacock could move and even gave them “a good runaround”.

Woman holding peacock
The peacock is currently being looked after at a special animal rescue centre (RSPCA/PA)

Ms Nisbet said: “Given he had fallen from two storeys, he was still very mobile and he gave us a good runaround – but we managed to catch him eventually.

“We took him to a vet and he had a scrape on his foot, but no further injuries – he was very lucky and it was important to get him checked over.

“It was an interesting job – peacocks are, after all, not your everyday bird!”

Peacock
The peacock fell off a roof on May 6 after being spooked (RSPCA/PA)

The peacock is currently being looked after at a special animal rescue centre.

Not much is known of where he came from and no one has yet come forward to claim him as a pet.

Members of the public have been advised not to handle peacocks due to their sharp claws.