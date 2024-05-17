Full investigation into child’s apartment block death, says council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Full investigation into child’s apartment block death, says council

By Press Association
The boy fell from an upper floor of Jacobs House in Plaistow (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

A “full investigation” will be conducted into the fall and death of a five-year-old boy from an apartment block in east London, the local council has said.

The boy, named locally as Aalim Makial Jibril, is said to have fallen from the 15th floor of Jacobs House on New City Road, Plaistow, shortly before 6am on Thursday.

Newham Council described the incident on Friday as “truly devastating” and said it was trying to establish the “fullest possible understanding of what happened”.

Air ambulance paramedics, police and the fire brigade attended, but the boy died at the scene.

Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Jacob’s House death
Floral tributes and messages of condolence were left outside the apartment block following the incident  (Samuel Montgomery/PA)

Abi Gbago, chief executive of Newham Council, said: “Yesterday was a heart breaking and tragic day for all concerned, and we are united both in our grief, and in our determination to ensure the family are fully supported.

“What they have been through with the loss of Aalim, their child, is truly devastating and they will need time and space to mourn such a terrible loss.

“We are undertaking a full investigation to reach the fullest possible understanding of what happened, and will fully support any other investigations.

“Once all of the relevant facts are established and investigations are concluded, which we will do as quickly as possible, we will provide an update.”

Floral tributes were left at the scene of the incident.

A GoFundMe page set up to cover funeral and memorial costs for victim’s family has so far raised more than £1,000.

Caroline Stone, head teacher at New City Primary School in Plaistow, said in the school’s weekly newsletter on Friday: “As you will have heard, Aalim had a tragic accident yesterday. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”