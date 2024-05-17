Turkey’s Erdogan pardons elderly generals imprisoned over 1997 ‘postmodern coup’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Turkey’s Erdogan pardons elderly generals imprisoned over 1997 ‘postmodern coup’

By Press Association
Ismail Hakki Karadayi and other top commanders, from left, Hikmet Koksal, Guven Erkaya, Ahmet Corekci and Teoman Koman, who formed the military wing of the National Security Council, during a meeting on February 28 1997 (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday pardoned seven former top military officers who were sentenced to life terms in prison over the ousting of an Islamic-led government in 1997.

The former generals, who are in their late 70s and 80s, were pardoned because of health issues and old age, according to a decision published in the country’s Official Gazette overnight.

A court sentenced the generals to life in prison in 2018 for their role in a campaign that was led by Turkey’s pro-secular military and forced the resignation of the prime minister of the time, Necmettin Erbakan. Their sentences were confirmed by a court of appeals in 2021.

The ousting was later dubbed Turkey’s “postmodern coup” because unlike previous military takeovers in the country, no tanks or soldiers were used. Mr Erbakan’s government was replaced by a coalition that was nominated by the president.

Turkish then-prime minister Necmettin Erbakan after laying a wreath at the mausoleum of Turkey’s founder Kemal Ataturk in Ankara in May 1997. General Ismail Hakki Karadayi is behind Mr Erbakan (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)

Those released from prison on Friday following the decision included Cetin Dogan, 83, who was head of military operations at the time. Former general Cevik Bir, 85, who was deputy chief of military staff, was released along with other officers earlier because of ill-health. The main defendant, former chief of general staff Ismail Hakki Karadayi, died in 2020, while the appeals process was still continuing.

At the time of Mr Erbakan’s ousting, the army was concerned by his efforts to raise the profile of Islam in the predominantly Muslim but secular country.

On February 28, 1997, the military-dominated National Security Council threatened action if Mr Erbakan did not back down. He resigned four months later.

The trial was one of several held in the country against military officers as Mr Erdogan pressed ahead with efforts to make generals account for intervening in government affairs.

Turkey’s military, which had long regarded its role as protector of the country’s secular traditions, staged three coups between 1960 and 1980.

In July 2016, Turkey quashed a coup attempt that the government has blamed on supporters of a US-based Muslim cleric, Fethullah Gulen. The cleric denies involvement.

The pardon comes a week after Mr Erdogan met with main opposition party leader Ozgur Ozel, who raised the issue of clemency. Mr Ozel’s pro-secular Republican People’s Party swept local elections in March.