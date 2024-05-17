Blair said MI5 ‘probably’ had information on Dublin-Monaghan bombings – Ahern

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blair said MI5 ‘probably’ had information on Dublin-Monaghan bombings – Ahern

By Press Association
RETRANSMITTING CORRECTING POSITION Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern (left) arrives for a wreath-laying ceremony at the Memorial to the victims of the Dublin and Monaghan bombings on Talbot Street in Dublin, to mark the 50th anniversary of the Dublin and Monaghan bombings. Picture date: Friday May 17, 2024.
Former Irish premier Bertie Ahern has said Tony Blair told him MI5 and MI6 “probably” have information on the Dublin-Monaghan bombings but would not release it.

Mr Ahern called on the UK intelligence services to release all information about the 1974 bombings, the biggest loss of life on any single day of the Troubles.

A ceremony was held in Dublin on Friday to mark 50 years since the three bombs exploded in Dublin city and one in Monaghan town on May 17 1974.

Dublin and Monaghan Bombing 50th anniversary
A wreath-laying ceremony in Talbot Street, Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Although the loyalist Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) admitted responsibility in 1993, no-one has ever been convicted.

Speaking to the PA news agency at the 50-year commemoration event in Dublin, Mr Ahern said investigators examining the gang suspected of being involved in the bombings are “full of determination” but predicted they will experience “a tough kickback”.

Operation Denton is investigating the activities of the Glenanne gang, which is suspected of being involved in the bombings.

Head of the investigation Sir Iain Livingstone told RTE this week that there was collusion between the gang and the British security services.

Mr Ahern, who was taoiseach from 1997 to 2008, said that “from 1974 to ’98 nothing happened” to investigate the bombings.

He said the outcome of a report complied by independent judges Justice Liam Hamilton and Justice Henry Barron “really went after the British government”.

Tony Blair
Tony Blair (Toby Melville/PA)

“Tony Blair, in fairness to him, always gave me a good hearing on it,” Mr Ahern told PA.

“But he equally told me MI5 and MI6 probably had information but that they weren’t going to give it.

“What I’d like to see is that whatever MI5 and MI6 have is made public – whatever it is, good, bad or indifferent.

“What I don’t want to hear is that they’ve nothing. I’m just worried about the kickback, but we’ll see.”

The PSNI chief constable said the organisation had released all documentation related to the bombings to Operation Denton.

Jon Boutcher also said the PSNI had committed to providing “unfettered access” of unredacted material to the new commission of investigation of legacy cases.

Dublin and Monaghan Bombing 50th anniversary
Chief Constable Jon Boutcher arrives for the wreath-laying ceremony (Brian Lawless/PA)

Speaking to PA in Dublin, Mr Boutcher said he hoped the Denton report would be published before the end of the year.

Asked if he supported a call for the UK Government to release information about the bombings, he said: “Each jurisdiction, each government, has got a responsibility to its citizens to release material about cases such as this.

“So I would support absolutely any request from any state to investigate cases such as Dublin and Monaghan that occurred in their jurisdiction where there’s information that sits elsewhere.

“That’s a matter of democratic responsibility for each government so I would expect that to happen and I’d support that.”