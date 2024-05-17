‘Alarming’ failures by Home Office in handling Hartlepool terrorist – MPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Alarming’ failures by Home Office in handling Hartlepool terrorist – MPs

By Press Association
Undated handout photo issued by Counter Terrorism Policing North East of Ahmed Alid, 45 (Counter Terrorism Policing North East/PA)
The Home Office made an “alarming catalogue of failures” handling an asylum seeker’s case before he murdered a pensioner in a terrorist attack, the shadow home secretary has said.

Ahmed Alid, 45, stabbed Terence Carney, 70, to death in the Hartlepool town centre in “revenge” for Israel declaring war on Hamas on October 8.

Conservative MP for Hartlepool, Jill Mortimer, said he was a “failed asylum seeker” who “should never have been” in the town.

After his sentencing Yvette Cooper, the Labour MP for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford, called for “a major overhaul of the UK’s asylum and immigration system” that “shockingly” took three years to process Alid’s claim.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper
Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper called for a major overhaul of the system (Gareth Fuller/PA)

She said: “These were the most appalling terror attacks and all our thoughts are with the victims, their families and the local community.

“Ahmed Alid is responsible for these terrible crimes, but we cannot ignore the alarming catalogue of failures in the way the Home Office dealt with his case.”

Ms Cooper criticised that Alid was not challenged by Border Force staff when he entered the UK unlawfully in 2020, and that his case was not fast-tracked.

“No attempt was ever made to return him to his home country” despite his history of failed asylum applications in other European countries, she added.

She said: “This deeply troubling case shows we need a major overhaul of the UK’s asylum and immigration system, with a new Border Security Command to tighten security checks, an end the shameful delays in the asylum process by making speedy decisions where people have already had claims refused elsewhere, and a new Returns and Enforcement Unit with additional staff to swiftly remove people with no right to be here.”

At Teesside Crown Court Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said Alid was seeking “revenge” on Israel in by murdering Mr Carney.

She told Alid he “hoped to frighten the people of Britain and to undermine the freedoms they enjoy” and to “intimidate and influence the British government”.

Minutes before attacking Mr Carney he attempted to murder his housemate Javed Nouri, which Mrs Cheema-Grubb said was an “an attempt to punish him for converting to Christianity”.

Ms Mortimer said after Alid was sentenced: “The murder of Terrance Carney is a tragic case, and my thoughts remain with the victim and the victim’s family.

“I hope that today’s sentencing has brought them some closure.

Conservative MP Jill Mortimer
Conservative MP Jill Mortimer (centre) leaving Downing Street (Yui Mok/PA)

“Mr Carney was a victim of a failed asylum seeker who should never have been here in Hartlepool in the first place.

“Murderer Ahmed Alid had been turned down asylum in Germany and had been in the asylum system for years travelling around Europe.

“He will now spend the rest of his life inside our prison system.

“I continue to pressure the Government to enforce the removal of people whose asylum claims have been turned down and to speed up the vetting process, so that these people who travel across Europe making multiple asylum claims in multiple countries are under no circumstances granted stay in the UK.

“In the last year 26,000 people were returned to their home countries and the Government continues to increase the overall capacity for removals in detention centres and the number of caseworkers to process these removals.

“The Rwanda scheme has been extended to include failed asylum seekers.

“These important actions will come into place with urgency, to ensure that no community needs to suffer like ours has again.”