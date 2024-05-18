What the papers say – May 18

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

What the papers say – May 18

By Press Association
What the papers say – May 18
What the papers say – May 18 (Peter Byrne/ PA)

Politics, rent caps and the King’s fighting spirit features among a variety of stories on Saturday’s front pages.

On the front of the Daily Mail, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has warned British families that if Labour wins the general election, families will have to fork out £2100 billion to pay for the new government’s spending.

The Daily Telegraph reports landlords will face rent caps under a Labour government.

The Daily Express runs with a piece on King Charles’ “fighting spirit” as he prepares to lead D-Day tributes.

The i splash with a piece on whistleblowers within the benefits system, who have revealed targets are used to decide disability claims.

The Times reports on a push to protect teachers’ free speech on religion.

The Guardian splashes with a piece on health, leading with the £27 billion that alcohol abuse costs the NHS per year.

The Daily Mirror splashes on Rishi Sunak’s bank balance, claiming that the Prime Minister is now officially richer than the King.

The Independent runs a story on a Chinese opioid that has hit British streets, with the paper writing the epidemic is already killing six people a week in the UK.

The Financial Times reports that Tesla faces a Mount Everest-level climb to convince shareholders of a billion-dollar pay packet for Elon Musk and the benefits of a move to Texas.

The Daily Star takes a leaf out of Eric Carle’s famous children’s book, running with a story on some very hungry caterpillars running amok in some very real gardens in Britain.