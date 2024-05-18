Robert MacIntyre’s chance to win first major suffers blow after delayed ruling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Robert MacIntyre’s chance to win first major suffers blow after delayed ruling

By Press Association
Robert MacIntyre suffered a poor finish to round two of the US PGA Championship (Steve Welsh/PA)
Robert MacIntyre suffered a poor finish to round two of the US PGA Championship (Steve Welsh/PA)

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre was left to rue a delayed ruling as his chances of claiming a first major title suffered a significant blow in the US PGA Championship.

MacIntyre was just three shots off the lead when he hit a wild second shot on the par-five seventh, his 16th hole, which ended up in a concessions area.

The Ryder Cup star then had to get a second opinion about where he needed to drop his ball and, although he scrambled for an eventful par, dropped shots on the eighth and ninth left him five shots off Xander Schauffele’s lead.

“It was solid until the last two holes,” the left-hander said after his 69.

“Took them 25 minutes to get a ruling and I’ve come out from the ruling and it’s pitch black. It’s just really annoyed me. To finish the way I finished is really not good when I’m right in the golf tournament.

“Now I’m kind of behind the eight ball trying to fight back.

“I was just trying to find out where my nearest point of relief if I dropped it and it was (in) casual water was, and the guy didn’t know so we had to get a second guy.

“It just took longer than it needed to, and I just lost all momentum. Hadn’t swung a golf club in 25 minutes. Probably two bad swings, the worst shot I’ve hit all week on the par-three eighth. I suppose we just get on with it.

“I was in a great position. I’m still in a decent position. But I’ve just given two shots to the field. I was in a good spot there, and yeah, just sore to finish the way I finished.”