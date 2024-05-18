Xander Schauffele leads going into third round after eventful day at Valhalla

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Xander Schauffele leads going into third round after eventful day at Valhalla

By Press Association
Xander Schauffele held a one-shot lead heading into the third round of the US PGA Championship (David Davies/PA)
Olympic champion Xander Schauffele took a one-shot lead into the third round of an extraordinarily eventful US PGA Championship at Valhalla.

Schauffele added a second round of 68 to his record-equalling opening 62 to reach 12 under par, matching the championship scoring record in relation to par set by Brooks Koepka in 2019.

Former champion Collin Morikawa was a shot off the lead following a superb 65, with Sahith Theegala another stroke back and Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau part of a four-strong group on nine under.

Scheffler amazingly returned a 66 hours after being arrested – and subsequently released from police custody – following an incident outside the course.

Scheffler had attempted to get into the course amid heavy traffic caused by an earlier unrelated accident in which a male pedestrian died after being struck by a shuttle bus.

The world number one faces charges of second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.

The fatal accident resulted in a delay of 80 minutes to all tee times and meant 18 players were unable to complete round two before darkness fell.

Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm and Matt Fitzpatrick were among the players to miss the cut, which was set to be confirmed at one under par when play was completed.

Quote of the day

Scottie Scheffler put his time in a cell to good use after being arrested for a traffic incident outside the course.

Shot of the day

Sweden’s Sebastian Soderberg safely made the halfway cut after a second round of 67 which included a hole-in-one on the eighth.

Round of the day

Scheffler’s 66 was not the lowest round of the day, but it was certainly the only one compiled after being arrested and charged with second-degree assault of a police officer hours earlier.

Statistic of the day

Top statistician Justin Ray details the challenge facing the chasing pack over the weekend.

Easiest hole

The par-five 18th was the easiest hole for the second day in succession, yielding nine eagles, 79 birdies and just seven scores over par for an average of 4.38.

Hardest hole

The sixth hole took over from the second as the hardest in round two, with 11 birdies, 45 bogeys and seven double bogeys or worse leading to a scoring average of 4.32.

Weather forecast

Morning fog will be likely to start the day before burning off and allowing partly cloudy skies to return. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the afternoon as some instability remains over the region. High pressure will build into the region on Sunday into Monday providing warm and humid conditions.

Key tee times (all BST)

Play in the second round will resume at 0715 local time (1215 BST). Round three starting times will be from 0900 local time (1400 BST) to approximately 1500 local time (2000 BST) from the 1st tee.