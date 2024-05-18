Protests in Peru against classification of gender identities as ‘mental illness’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Protests in Peru against classification of gender identities as ‘mental illness’

By Press Association
A member of the LGBTQ+ community holds up a sign with a message that reads ‘Nothing to cure’, during a protest in Lima, Peru (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
A member of the LGBTQ+ community holds up a sign with a message that reads ‘Nothing to cure’, during a protest in Lima, Peru (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Protesters in Peru are demanding that the government repeals a decree characterising seven gender identities, including transgenderism, as “mental illnesses”.

Demonstrators gathered in front of the health ministry in Peru’s capital city, Lima, and the Peruvian Embassy in Ecuador’s capital, Quito.

The demonstrations coincided with the International Day Against Homophobia, celebrated since 2005 to mark May 17, 1990, when homosexuality – then considered a mental illness – was removed from the World Health Organisation’s International Classification of Diseases.

In Lima, hundreds protested against last week’s decree by Peruvian President Dina Boluarte’s administration. The Ministry of Health said the action would guarantee “comprehensive mental health care coverage” to those affiliated with public, private or mixed health plans.

Members of the LGBTQ+ community protesting in Peru
Members of the LGBTQ+ community protested outside Peru’s Health Ministry (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Peru does not recognise same-sex marriage.

Demonstrators carried signs with a variety of messages including “My life is freedom, not a disorder”, “Health is not legislated in the past”, “The disease is you, transphobia kills” and “No diversity with Dina”.

Several people beat on drums and others chanted: “Trans people are love.”

“We have had conservative governments for many years. We had military governments, then right-wing governments linked to Catholic and evangelical churches, so the position regarding us they have revived again,” said Gia Cruzado, a transgender woman and writer.

“The decree is a step backwards and is a way to continue closing the doors to progress for our community,” Ms Cruzado said.

A protester argues with a police officer in Quito, Ecuador
A protester argues with a police officer in Quito, Ecuador (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

Gahela Cari, a transgender woman who unsuccessfully ran for congress in 2021, said that “being gay, lesbian, non-binary or bisexual is not a disease, it is a human condition”.

In Ecuador, dozens of members of a collective defending the rights of the LGBTQ+ community marched to Peru’s embassy. They staged a sit-in outside while waving flags and signs declaring that “being trans is not a disease”.