Armed robbers hit luxury store in Paris reported to be ‘jeweller to the stars’

French police are hunting for armed robbers who targeted a jewellery store on one of the poshest streets in Paris.

Media reports said the target was the exclusive Harry Winston boutique, self-described as “jeweller to the stars”.

Paris police said the armed robbers arrived and left on motorbikes, firing a shot outside without causing any casualties.

Police officers at the scene of the robbery in Paris (Thibault Camus/AP)

Video broadcast by BFM-TV showed people dressed in black speeding away on two motorbikes.

The luxury boutique was cordoned off as police investigators went in and out on Saturday afternoon.

The Paris prosecutor’s office overseeing the investigation gave the robbery location as Avenue Montaigne, where Harry Winston has its dazzling, by-appointment store, but would not confirm that the jeweller was the target.

A police forensic officer inspects the scene (Thibault Camus/AP)

Neither the police nor the prosecutor’s office said whether the robbers made off with jewels and, if so, how much they were worth.

This is not the first time the luxury store has been robbed. Eight people were convicted in 2015 in connection with a spectacular 2008 hold-up in which three gunmen stole about 92 million dollars in loot.