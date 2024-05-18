Scottie Scheffler willing to go to trial over assault charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottie Scheffler willing to go to trial over assault charge

By Press Association
Scottie Scheffler is greeted by fans after the second round of the US PGA Championship at Valhalla (Matt York/AP)
Scottie Scheffler’s lawyer insists the world number one is prepared to go to trial if the charge of assaulting a police officer is not dropped.

Scheffler was arrested on Friday morning after trying to drive into Valhalla Golf Club in heavy traffic caused by an earlier, unrelated accident in which a male pedestrian died after being struck by a shuttle bus.

According to the police report, Detective Bryan Gillis stopped Scheffler’s car and “attempted to give instruction” to the Masters champion, who is competing in the US PGA Championship.

Screen grab taken from the Louisville Metropolitan Department of Corrections of Scottie Scheffler’s mugshot. World number one Scottie Scheffler has been detained by police for reportedly attempting to get around a traffic jam caused by a fatal accident near Valhalla. Picture date: Friday May 17, 2024.

The report alleges Scheffler refused to comply and “accelerated forward, dragging Detective Gillis to the ground”.

Scheffler faces charges of second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic, with an arraignment set for Tuesday.

Second-degree assault is a felony, the other three charges are misdemeanours.

“They’ll either be dropped or we’ll go to trial because he didn’t do anything wrong,” Steve Romines, Scheffler’s lawyer, told Golf Channel.

“So we’re not interested in any sort of settlement negotiations or anything like that. It was just a big miscommunication.

Screen grab taken with permission from a video captured by ESPN/Jeff Darlington. World number one Scottie Scheffler was detained by police for reportedly attempting to get around a traffic jam caused by a fatal accident near Valhalla.

“There had been a traffic fatality down the road and so there were differing traffic directions going on and traffic control officers were advising different things.

“Scottie was advised by one officer to go around and turn left into the facility. But the officer who charged him obviously didn’t know that. So, that’s where the miscommunication occurred.”

Speaking about Tuesday’s arraignment, which he said could be rescheduled, Romines added: “We will enter a plea of not guilty and get the next court date.”

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg told local media outlets on Saturday that there is no police bodycam footage of Scheffler’s arrest.

“The officer did not have bodycam footage turned on during the incident,” Greenberg said.

“We will release footage that we have. To my knowledge, we have not yet discovered any video of the initial contact between Officer Gillis and Mr. Scheffler.”

Greenberg said that footage from a “fixed camera” across the street from the entrance to Valhalla would be released in the coming days.

After being released on his own recognizance and driven to the course, Scheffler carded a second round of 66 to lie three shots behind halfway lead Xander Schauffele.