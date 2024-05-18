William to be usher at Duke of Westminster’s wedding, report says

The Prince of Wales is to be an usher at the wedding of his close friend Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, next month, reports suggest.

The 33-year-old aristocrat and businessman will marry Olivia Henson, 31, at Chester Cathedral on June 7.

William will be among the groom’s party at the 400-person ceremony but his younger brother the Duke of Sussex will not attend, the Sunday Times reported.

The Princess of Wales, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, is not expected to attend.

The Duke of Westminster is a godson of the King and godfather to William’s son, Prince George.

He is also godfather to Harry’s five-year-old son Prince Archie, the Sunday Times reported.

The couple announced their engagement at Eaton Hall in Cheshire in April last year after being together for two years.

Reports emerged in December suggesting Harry and his wife Meghan were not on the guest list for their wedding.

The Duke of Westminster topped The Sunday Times 40 Under 40 Rich List this week, boasting a fortune of £10.1 billion.

He became an instant billionaire when he inherited his title and control of the historic Grosvenor Estate aged 25 following the death of his father from a heart attack in 2016.

His property company, Grosvenor Group, owns about 300 acres of land in Mayfair and Belgravia, as well as major city centre developments such as Liverpool’s ONE shopping centre, and the duke is part of the royal inner circle.